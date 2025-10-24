Alia Bhatt’s Chamunda Role Not Confirmed Yet, Says Filmmaker Amar Kaushik

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has addressed speculation about whether Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will feature in the upcoming Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) film Chamunda. In an exclusive interaction with Filmfare, Amar remained non-committal, stating that nothing is confirmed yet and the focus is primarily on the story rather than the cast.

Alia Bhatt’s Involvement in Chamunda

Responding to questions about Alia’s role in Chamunda, Kaushik said, “Everything is on the timeline. When it happens, everyone will know. I am not denying or accepting anything right now. Everything is on the timeline. We only focus on the story and think about the casting later. We don’t write the script or story based on the cast. Thankfully, that does not happen here.”

This suggests that while fans are eager to see Alia in the franchise, any announcements will come at the right time, keeping the suspense intact.

Raising the Bar in MHCU

Kaushik also spoke about the vision for the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, emphasizing a commitment to high-quality storytelling. “The audience can expect the bar will go up (with the upcoming films). We will try to take the bar up. We are making these for the audience, for the fans, for the public. If we make a mistake and don’t do it right, please tell us via Instagram or any other platform. Just pray for us. We will try to give you the best. We don’t want to be polluted. We want to be honest and make a film that is honest, like we did with our first film (Stree). This is what I want from the audience. We give them what they want,” he explained.

MHCU: Past Films and Upcoming Projects

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe began with Stree and has since expanded to include Stree 2, Bhediya, Munjya, and the recently released Thamma, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Upcoming MHCU films include Shakti Shalini, featuring Aneet Padda, and Bhediya 2, which brings back Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has an exciting lineup ahead. She will be seen in Alpha, an action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, releasing on December 25, and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.