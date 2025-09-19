Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar’s Hilarious Response On Being Asked About Twinkle Khanna: ‘Meri Zindagi Nikaal Legi’

Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious Response On Being Asked About Twinkle Khanna: ‘Meri Zindagi Nikaal Legi’

Akshay Kumar left fans in splits on Aap Ki Adalat with his witty remark about wife Twinkle Khanna, joking, “Meri zindagi nikaal legi,” when asked if he’d try his watch-stealing trick on her.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:00 PM (IST)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to grace the hot seat on Rajat Sharma’s popular talk show Aap Ki Adalat, where he shared lighthearted stories from his personal and professional life. Ahead of the episode, Rajat posted a teaser clip on Instagram that has already sparked excitement among fans.

Akshay Kumar recalls failing in class 7

In the video, Akshay candidly admitted, “When I failed in seventh standard...”—a revelation that drew an audible gasp from the audience. Surprised by their reaction, he laughed it off. Rajat, keeping the mood playful, teased him by saying that anyone who shakes hands with the actor on a film set must check their finger rings and watches afterwards.

A witty exchange about Twinkle Khanna

Akshay, known for his quick wit, joked that he could try the same trick on Rajat. But when asked whether he had ever dared to pull it off with wife Twinkle Khanna, he quipped, “Main agar woh koshish karunga woh meri zindagi nikaal legi (If I try that, she will take my life).”
Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in January 2001 and are parents to two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Talking about his childhood dreams

The actor also opened up about his early years, sharing that when his father once asked him about his ambitions, his reply was simple—he wanted to become an actor. During the episode, he was also seen interacting warmly with fans, even lifting one admirer in his arms and twirling her around, much to the delight of the audience.

The promo clip came with the caption: “Secrets of Film Star Akshay Kumar's life revealed in Aap Ki Adalat. Didn't Akshay feel like studying? Did Akshay dream of becoming a hero since childhood? Was Akshay supported by his family? Did Akshay steal watches?”

On the work front

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently seen in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3, which released in theatres on Friday. The courtroom comedy-drama stars Arshad Warsi alongside him, with Gajraj Rao playing a corrupt businessman at the heart of the conflict. The film also features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas, and revolves around a case involving farmers fighting to save their land.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar
