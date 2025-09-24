Akshay Kumar Makes A Special Request To Katrina & Vicky After Their Big News, Know DEETS

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is overjoyed following the official confirmation that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. In a heartfelt message on social media, Akshay not only congratulated the couple but also made a light‑hearted request for their baby’s language education.

A Heartfelt Congratulation with a Quirky Counsel

Katrina and Vicky broke the news on Instagram, presenting a touching black-and-white Polaroid with Vicky gently cradling Katrina’s baby bump. They captioned the photo, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

Responding to their announcement, Akshay wrote: “So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana (Teach your kid English and Punjabi please) ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev.”

His playful advice stirred warmth and amusement across social media, even as fans and peers flooded the post with congratulations.

Akshay’s Admiration for Katrina Goes Way Back

Notably, Akshay has often professed his fondness for Katrina as a co-star. Recently, on an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, he called her “Meri favourite heroine… actually maine sabhi ke saath kaam kiya hua hain… Katrina [Kaif].”

Their long cinematic journey spans eight films together, including Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), Blue (2009), De Dana Dan (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010), and Sooryavanshi (2021).

The New Chapter Begins for Katrina & Vicky

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a celebrated wedding at the Six Senses Resort in Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Though they have yet to share screen space, their relationship has captured public interest over time.

Now, stepping into parenthood, the couple is embracing this next phase of life with sensitivity and grace. With well‑wishes pouring in from across Bollywood and beyond, this announcement marks a joyous turning point for fans and film fraternity alike.