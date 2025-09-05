Akshay Kumar Commits ₹5 Crore For Punjab Flood Relief, Calls It ‘Sewa’ Not Donation

The devastating floods in Punjab have displaced thousands, destroyed homes, and battered infrastructure, leaving families in urgent need of support. Among those stepping in to help, actor Akshay Kumar has pledged ₹5 crore towards relief efforts.

Akshay Kumar on helping Punjab

Kumar recently spoke about his philosophy of giving during an interaction with Sonal Kalra on her show The Right Angle. “I maintain my view on this. Yes, I am giving ₹5 crores for buying relief material for the Punjab flood victims, but who am I to 'donate' to anyone? I feel blessed when I get an opportunity to extend a helping hand. For me, it's my sewa, my very small contribution. I pray that the natural calamity that has struck my brothers and sisters in Punjab passes soon. Rab mehr kare,” he said, emphasizing that he views such acts as service rather than charity.

This is not the first time the actor has stepped forward in times of crisis. From aiding families of soldiers through the Bharat Ke Veer initiative, to extending financial support during the Chennai floods and COVID-19 pandemic, Kumar has built a consistent track record of philanthropy.

Celebrities rally for Punjab

Akshay is not alone in his efforts. Actor Sonu Sood, known for his relief work during the pandemic, has launched a helpline and mobilized his foundation to deliver essentials to those affected. Ammy Virk has pledged to rebuild 200 homes in the worst-hit areas, while Randeep Hooda has been personally monitoring food and water distribution in Gurdaspur. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken responsibility for ten villages across Gurdaspur and Amritsar, ensuring food supplies, medical assistance, and long-term rehabilitation.

Punjabi icons including Karan Aujla, Gurdas Maan, Babbu Mann, Ranjit Bawa, Satinder Sartaaj, and comedian Kapil Sharma have also joined the cause, either through monetary contributions or on-ground support.