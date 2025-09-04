Punjab Floods: Randeep Hooda Joins Relief Efforts; Diljit Dosanjh Adopts 10 Villages

As Punjab grapples with one of its worst floods in recent memory, several celebrities have stepped in to extend their support, mobilizing resources and amplifying relief efforts.

Randeep Hooda volunteers to help Punjab flood victims

Actor Randeep Hooda, known for his active involvement in humanitarian causes, has been working closely with Global Sikhs NGO founder Amarpreet Singh and his long-time friend Maninder Singh, both of whom are leading teams of volunteers on the ground to deliver essential supplies and aid to those severely impacted by the disaster.

On Instagram, Randeep reshared a post from the NGO’s official handle that read, “PUNJAB FLOOD RELIEF 2025. True to his spirit, @randeephooda has once again stood up for Punjab. He is on ground zero with Global Sikhs, extending his support in our ongoing flood relief efforts. Together, we continue to bring hope and help where it’s needed most.”

Diljit Dosanjh reiterates his pledge to Punjab

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has already adopted ten of the worst-affected villages in the Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts, posted a heartfelt video on Instagram, assuring people that he will stand by them until their lives return to normal.

“We have risen from the lap of Punjab, Punjab has embraced us, and we will die in the lap of Punjab. To all the affected families, we want to say — we are with you. This doesn’t end by simply giving rations or water. Until your lives begin again, we are all with you,” Diljit said, while also expressing gratitude to the state’s authorities, local media, and volunteers who have been working tirelessly on the ground.

Bollywood and Punjabi cinema join hands for relief

In recent days, the entertainment industry has come forward in solidarity with Punjab. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt are among the stars who have expressed concern and support. Actor Sonu Sood has launched a dedicated helpline for those in need, while singer-actor Ammy Virk has pledged to rebuild 200 homes. Prominent names such as Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal, Satinder Sartaaj, and Karan Aujla are also contributing to the ongoing relief work.

Flood situation remains alarming

Although rainfall has eased in certain parts of the state, the devastation continues. Patiala remains heavily impacted, with floodwaters from the Ghaggar River and its tributaries inundating more than 20 villages in Ghanaur block on Thursday. Narrow streets have been submerged, sparking renewed concerns among locals. Authorities have issued fresh warnings and are urging residents to remain vigilant as water levels rise.