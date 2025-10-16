Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBombay HC May Grant Akshay Kumar Protection Against Deepfake Videos & AI Misuse

Bombay HC May Grant Akshay Kumar Protection Against Deepfake Videos & AI Misuse

Bombay High Court to consider ad-interim relief for Akshay Kumar to prevent unauthorized use of his image, voice, and likeness in AI content.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bombay High Court indicated on Wednesday that it may grant ad-interim relief to actor Akshay Kumar, shielding him from the unauthorised use of his image, voice, and likeness in AI-generated content and deepfake videos. The court observed that such misuse “not only hurts his stature but has huge consequences," reflecting growing concerns over digital impersonation in India’s entertainment industry.

Justice Arif Doctor heard the civil suit filed by Kumar, legally known as Akshay Hari Om Bhatia, who is seeking to restrain individuals and entities from commercially exploiting his persona without consent.

Senior Advocate Highlights Serious Risks

Representing the actor, Senior Advocate Birendra Saraf argued that the issue extends beyond personal grievance.

“These acts cause grave and irreparable harm to the plaintiff’s goodwill and reputation, dilute his personality and publicity rights, mislead the public, and amount to passing off, unfair competition, and unjust enrichment," the plea stated.

The petition details multiple instances of misuse, including deepfake videos, fake advertisements, and counterfeit merchandise, circulated across platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and several e-commerce websites.

Examples of Misrepresentation

The plea cited several recent incidents, including a fake film trailer released online in March 2025, which forced Kumar to publicly clarify his non-involvement. Other clips falsely depicted him as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and misrepresented his statements on Rishi Valmiki.

Saraf also highlighted platforms like Akshaykumar.ai, which allow users to generate audio mimicking Kumar’s voice.

“We are not seeking closure of the website, but we are seeking protection of the actor’s attributes," Saraf said.

Counterfeit products and fake social media accounts using the actor’s identity remain a persistent concern.

Growing Trend of Protecting Personality Rights

The Bombay High Court has recently extended similar protection to celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Rishab Shetty, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Earlier this month, it also restrained misuse of veteran singer Asha Bhosle’s name and likeness, including AI-generated voice replications.

Personality rights legally empower individuals to control the commercial use of their identity, protecting their name, image, voice, and other attributes. These rights are broadly divided into the Right to Publicity, preventing commercial exploitation without consent, and the Right to Privacy, shielding individuals from personal dignity intrusions including deepfakes and fake endorsements.

This move underscores how Indian courts are increasingly recognizing the challenges posed by AI and digital impersonation to celebrity rights.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Bombay High Court Akshay Kumar Lawsuit
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
‘He Loves Trump’: Donald Trump Says PM Modi Assured Him India Will Stop Buying Russian Oil
India
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
Bihar Elections: BJP Releases Third List Of Candidates-Check Names
World
Trump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch
Trump Mistakes India With Iran While Claiming Tariffs Stopped Nuclear War With Pak: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget