Akshay Kumar Turns 58: Kareena Kapoor’s Birthday Post and Actor’s Emotional Tribute Win Hearts

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish her “favourite” Akshay Kumar on his 58th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a warm message along with a heartfelt hug. Bebo posted a picture featuring her and Akshay from one of their movies and wrote, “Akki, happy birthday favourite biggest hug @akshaykumar.” In the image, the actor is seen posing with his hand on Kareena’s back as they both look straight at the camera.

Notably, Akshay and Kareena have worked together in a string of films such as “Ajnabee,” “Aitraaz,” “Bewafaa,” “Talaash: The Hunt Begins,” “Dosti: Friends Forever,” “Tashan,” “Kambakkht Ishq,” “Good Newwz” and “Singham Again.”

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar turned 58, and on his special day, he received heartfelt wishes from his industry friends. Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt note for his “partner-in-crime,” reminiscing about the epic times they’ve enjoyed together on and off camera.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dearest friend, brother & partner-in-crime, @akshaykumar ! Wishing you endless health, love, & laughter. We’ve had epic times together, on-screen & off—here’s to more crazy adventures! Love you tons! #happybirthdayakshaykumar.”

Interestingly, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ actor celebrated his birthday by dedicating it to all who supported him, from those who bought a ticket to those who signed, produced, directed, and guided him. Akshay posted a picture of himself and all the characters that he has played in his journey spanning over three decades.

For the caption, he wrote, “Good morning, everyone! 58 years in the making, 34 years in this industry, over 150 films & counting. To everyone that ever believed in me, who bought a ticket, who signed me, produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine. I’m just here to say an eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support, and words of encouragement.”

The ‘Kesari’ actor added, “I am nothing without you, my Birthday is a dedication to all those that still believe me. Love & Prayers, Your Akshay. Jai Mahakal. Ps: Many thanks to the very talented Rahul Nanda for capturing my life’s work for my favourite people on the planet, my Fans.” (sic)

