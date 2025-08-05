Riding high on the success of their breakout film 'Saiyaara', newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are not just winning hearts on-screen, they’re also making waves off-screen. The duo, whose chemistry as Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra left fans swooning, have now become the centre of attention for a different reason altogether.

Photos of both actors wearing what appears to be the same black beanie—albeit in pictures taken at different times—have taken the internet by storm. A popular fan page on Instagram shared a collage that has since gone viral, leading to a flurry of speculation about their off-screen bond.

Matching Beanies Fuel Speculation

The collage features Ahaan and Aneet wearing matching black beanies during what appears to be their Saiyaara shoot days. While it's unclear if the accessories are identical or simply similar in style, fans are convinced this is more than a coincidence.

Comment sections exploded with theories: “They’re dating???” "This is too muchhh how do I not ship them.” “Omg not them giving us a heart attack.”

Social media sleuths wasted no time dissecting timelines and angles of the photos to connect the dots. One fan even joked, “Now this is some serious detective skill set — connecting diff time line photos.”

Mutual Appreciation Adds More Fuel to the Fire

Adding to the buzz, both actors recently posted emotional tributes to one another on social media following the film’s release on July 18.

Aneet poured her heart out for Ahaan in a heartfelt caption: “All I know is, I thank my stars that I get to have you in my life. My best friend, my favourite person... mere saiyaara, my superstar.”

Ahaan returned the warmth in his own tribute, writing: “We have a new star up there now... Thank you for the lessons and for the mentorship, even if you didn’t know you were doing it. Thank you, senior – Thank you starry eyed girl."

The genuine affection and admiration between them, coupled with their onscreen magic, has only intensified the dating rumours.

What’s Next for the Saiyaara Pair?

While neither Ahaan nor Aneet has confirmed or denied the speculation, the buzz surrounding their off-screen connection is showing no signs of slowing down. With Saiyaara still performing well at the box office and fans shipping the pair relentlessly, all eyes are now on what’s next—for both their careers and their personal equation.

Whether it’s love or just deep friendship, one thing is certain: Ahaan and Aneet have captured the public imagination far beyond the silver screen.