Aditya Dhar Reacts As Vicky Kaushal Names Son Vihaan, Uri Connection Steals Spotlight

Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently introduced their baby boy to the world, revealing his name as Vihaan Kaushal. While the announcement was met with love and congratulatory messages, it also sparked widespread chatter online for an unexpected reason — fans quickly noticed the striking connection between the newborn’s name and Vicky’s iconic role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The coincidence did not go unnoticed by filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who directed the 2019 blockbuster.

Fans Spot a Familiar Name From Uri

Soon after Vicky and Katrina shared their joint Instagram post announcing their son’s name, social media users began drawing parallels between Vihaan Kaushal and Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, the character portrayed by Vicky in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The role had marked a turning point in the actor’s career and earned him a National Award, making the name connection even more meaningful for fans.

Comment sections were flooded with reactions highlighting the coincidence. One fan wrote, “This one lifts the josh and melts our hearts,” while another commented, “Very unrelated but Vicky's first big break Uri had its protagonist name as Vihaan. Sweet.” Others echoed similar sentiments, with remarks like “The character that won Vicky a National Award for being the Best Actor will now live on as his son,” and “Simple and nice !!! I see Uri gave Vicky a lot.... including his son's name.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Aditya Dhar Calls It a Full-Circle Moment

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar also joined the conversation, sharing an emotional and heartfelt message for the new parents. Taking to the comments section of Vicky and Katrina’s Instagram post, Dhar reflected on the coincidence with warmth and nostalgia.

He wrote, “@vicky @katrina huge congratulations!! Mere Vikkuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life really has come full circle,” capturing the sentiment felt by many fans.

Dhar added further blessings for the couple, saying, “All my love and blessings to the three of you. You’re both going to be extraordinary parents.”

Vicky and Katrina Share First Glimpse of Baby Vihaan

Earlier this week, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared the first glimpse of their newborn son through a tender photograph showing the couple holding their baby’s tiny hand. Along with the image, they revealed his name and wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

The couple had welcomed their baby boy in November last year and announced the birth with a heartfelt message that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, have since kept their personal lives largely private. The revelation of their son’s name, however, has resonated deeply with fans — blending cinema, destiny and parenthood into one emotional moment.