Abhishek Kumar Tears Up Remembering Breakup With Isha Malviya: 'I Wish I Hadn't Made That Mistake'

Abhishek Kumar Tears Up Remembering Breakup With Isha Malviya: ‘I Wish I Hadn’t Made That Mistake’

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya got emotional while discussing their breakup on Pati Patni Aur Panga. The former couple reflected on their past, with Abhishek admitting regret and Isha apologising.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actors Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, who were once among television’s most talked-about couples, recently revisited their emotional past on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. In a new promo shared by the makers, the duo was seen getting teary-eyed while addressing their turbulent breakup and the lessons they’ve learned since.

In the video, Abhishek could be seen reflecting on his regrets from their relationship. “I wish I hadn’t made that mistake. I wish this wouldn’t have happened,” he said, holding back tears. He then added, “When you see yourself growing and improving gradually, you feel that God has done the right thing by separating us.”

His emotional confession also moved Isha, who expressed remorse for how things turned out. “The matter has gone out of hand. There are a lot of things that have happened in the past. I am so sorry,” she said.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Their Love Story Began On ‘Udaariyaan

Abhishek and Isha first met on the sets of the hit television show Udaariyaan. Their on-screen chemistry soon translated into a real-life romance. However, the relationship was short-lived and ended on a bitter note.

The two later crossed paths again on Bigg Boss 17, where tensions resurfaced when Isha’s then-boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, entered the show as a wild card contestant and introduced himself as her “current boyfriend.” The revelation left Abhishek heartbroken and became one of the season’s most talked-about moments.

Post Bigg Boss Drama And Moving On

After Bigg Boss 17 ended, Isha and Samarth reportedly called it quits in April 2024. Confirming their breakup, Samarth told Pinkvilla, “Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up hogaya hai. I don’t want to talk more about this. This is all I have to say.” The two even unfollowed each other on Instagram soon after.

Interestingly, Abhishek and Samarth have since moved past their differences and are now on friendly terms. The two were recently seen teaming up in Laughter Chefs Season 2, surprising fans with their camaraderie.

As Pati Patni Aur Panga continues, viewers can expect more raw conversations and emotional moments between Abhishek and Isha as they navigate closure and growth.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Isha Malviya Bigg Boss 17 Abhishek Kumar Samarth JureL Pati Patni Aur Panga Abhishek Isha Breakup
Read more
