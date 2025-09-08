Aamir Khan Surprises Fans With His Singing At Mumbai Event. Watch

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan gave his fans an unexpected treat when he showcased his singing skills at the fourth season of Ajivasan Act in Mumbai. Several clips and photos from the event are now making rounds on social media, leaving netizens praising the actor for his musical side.

Aamir Khan joins in on a raga performance

In one of the viral clips, Aamir was seen conversing with a performer before requesting her to sing alongside him so he could follow her notes. He said, "Actually, didi aap bhi aaye na. Aap kuch gaiyye, main aapko follow karta hoon, jaese humara class chal raha hai (Actually, you also come. You sing something, I'll follow you, as if we have a class going on)."

He further added, "Aap jo gayengi, woh main aapke peeche peeche gaunga, jaese humlog class mein karte hai (Whatever you sing, I will follow you, like we do in class)."

The artiste joined him on stage, where the two sat cross-legged and performed together. Aamir followed her rendition of a raga, impressing both the audience and the singer, who remarked that it was “a tough raga that you sang.”

Fans call him ‘Ustaad Aamir Khan’

For the evening, Aamir opted for a printed blue kurta with matching trousers. His effort to attempt a classical piece won him immense appreciation online. Reactions poured in, with one user commenting, “Ustaad Aamir Khan after all! Choosing a difficult raga.” Another wrote, “He maintained the tune very well, kudos.” A fan gushed, “He is truly the master of all,” while another said, “Wow, that’s nice to hear. Good going.”

This wasn’t the first time Aamir has entertained with his voice. Back in 1998, he lent vocals to the popular track Aati Kya Khandala from Ghulam, alongside singer Alka Yagnik. The song went on to become a chartbuster and remains one of his most memorable off-screen contributions.

What’s next for Aamir Khan

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports comedy-drama helmed by RS Prasanna. Touted as a spiritual follow-up to his 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, the film features Genelia D’Souza and a group of young newcomers including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, and others.

He also made a cameo appearance in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action-packed film boasts an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram, with Pooja Hegde in a special role.