A.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh & Irshad Kamil Unite For ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesA.R. Rahman, Arijit Singh & Irshad Kamil Unite For ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

The makers of Tere Ishk Mein have unveiled the soulful title track featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The makers of "Tere Ishk Mein" have unveiled the title track of the upcoming film starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush for which Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman along with Arijit Singh and Irshad Kamil have joined hands.

The title track is finally out and it gives fans a first glimpse into the world of 'Tere Ishk Mein', which is emotional, grand, and laced in Rahman’s timeless sound.

The track blends Rahman’s soul-stirring composition, Singh’s unmistakable voice, and Kamil’s signature poetry, a combination once again destined to dominate playlists.

The video gives an emotional glimpse into the film, hinting at an intense and passionate love story of loss, longing, and unspoken pain between the two characters.

On October 1, the makers of Tere Ishk Mein unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film, which promises an emotional ride as it is packed with passion, pain, and the relentless pursuit of love that seems destined to remain unfulfilled.

Scheduled to hit the theatres on November 28 in Hindi and Tamil, the film’s teaser captures the magnetic tension between Shankar and Mukti. This will be the first time Kriti will be sharing screen space with Dhanush.

As per a statement, after earlier glimpses into their lives, the film’s teaser now reveals a narrative steeped in passion, pain, and the relentless pursuit of love that may remain unfulfilled.

It introduces a love that defies reason, one that destroys and redeems in equal measure.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The film directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Aanand L. Rai A R Rahman Arijit Singh Dhanush Tere Ishk Mein Irshad Kamil
