The controversies, Setbacks And Storms That Shook Bollywood In 2025

If 2025 proved anything, it was that Indian cinema no longer lives quietly between Friday releases and Monday box-office figures. It was a year when films travelled the world, stars dominated global conversations, and controversies often overshadowed content itself. While theatrical successes like Dhurandhar, Saiyaara and Chhaava brought audiences back in large numbers, and films such as Homebound and Superboys of Malegaon found acclaim on the festival circuit, the industry also grappled with moments that sparked outrage, debate and uncomfortable introspection. From personal crises to cultural missteps, these incidents shaped the year’s narrative as much as the movies did.

Saif Ali Khan’s shocking attack and quiet resilience

The year began with a jolt when news broke that Saif Ali Khan had been stabbed inside his Mumbai home during a break-in. The actor sustained serious injuries near his neck and spine after a violent confrontation with the intruder and was hospitalised for several days. What followed, however, was a wave of concern from the industry and fans alike. Saif’s recovery and eventual return to work became a story of resilience that dominated headlines well beyond the initial shock.

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit and Kalki 2 ignites work-hour debate

One of the most discussed fallouts of the year involved Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Her sudden exit from Spirit, a film already generating massive buzz, reportedly stemmed from disagreements over working conditions, including the demand for an eight-hour work shift. As details leaked out, the issue snowballed into a larger industry conversation about labour rights, burnout and work-life balance, with actors, producers and technicians publicly taking sides. Soon after, Deepika was also dropped from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD.

Paresh Rawal walking out of Hera Pheri 3 leaves fans stunned

Few announcements rattled Bollywood fans as much as Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3. With the original trio finally set to reunite, the actor’s decision triggered disappointment and confusion. Reports of financial losses and legal action by Akshay Kumar added fuel to the fire, turning a casting issue into a full-blown public dispute. The controversy only settled after Rawal later confirmed his return, bringing relief to loyal fans of the franchise.

Diljit Dosanjh trolled for Sardaar Ji 3 casting

Diljit Dosanjh found himself navigating stormy waters after casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. What began as a creative choice soon escalated into political and cultural debates online. The backlash was swift, with social media turning the casting decision into a sensitive cross-border issue that overshadowed the film itself.

Ranveer Singh’s Kantara moment sparks cultural backlash

At the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Ranveer Singh recreated a moment from Kantara: Chapter 1, referring to the daiva as a ‘ghost’. The clip spread rapidly, drawing criticism from viewers who saw it as disrespectful. As outrage mounted, Ranveer issued a public apology, reiterating his respect for all cultures. Responding to the incident, Rishab Shetty said, "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the daiva element is sensitive and sacred."

Jaya Bachchan and paparazzi tensions resurface

Jaya Bachchan’s uneasy relationship with paparazzi once again made headlines after she spoke candidly about maintaining “zero relationship” with them. Her remarks questioning the photographers’ background and behaviour sparked widespread discussion. She said, "Yeh jo bahar drainpipe tight, gande pant pehen ke, haath mein mobile leke… they think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want.”

Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal wedding called off

Speculation swirled after reports emerged that cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician Palash Muchhal had called off their wedding. The decision was linked to health concerns surrounding Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, but online chatter quickly veered into rumours and accusations. Though neither addressed the speculation publicly, their decision to unfollow each other on social media only intensified curiosity.

Dhurandhar becomes 2025’s most polarising film

Despite emerging as one of the year’s biggest box-office successes, Aaditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Aarjun Rampal, also became its most divisive title. While many viewers praised the film for its scale, performances and storytelling, a vocal section of audiences accused it of pushing propaganda and promoting Islamophobia. Social media platforms were flooded with heated arguments, with critics dissecting scenes and dialogues, while supporters defended the film as misunderstood and bold. The polarised reception ensured that Dhurandhar stayed in public discourse long after its theatrical run, highlighting how films today are judged not just as entertainment, but as political and cultural statements.