'Bigg Boss 19', hosted by Salman Khan, is set for its grand launch this weekend, and if reports are to be believed, fans may witness an unexpected global twist. The makers are reportedly in advanced discussions with former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to join the reality show as a wild-card contestant.

Mike Tyson’s Possible Stint in Bigg Boss House

According to a report by Bombay Times, Tyson’s team and the showrunners are still finalising negotiations around his appearance and fee. If the deal materialises, the boxing icon is expected to make his entry into the Bigg Boss house in October. His stay could last for a week to 10 days.

“We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates, however, are yet to be finalised,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The show’s creative team feels Tyson’s participation could reignite the excitement that international celebrities once brought to the franchise. “We haven’t had international celebrities in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show’s appeal during its earlier seasons,” the source added.

International Stars Who Made Their Mark on Bigg Boss

Over the years, 'Bigg Boss' has welcomed several international names, each leaving their own impact. Pamela Anderson’s glamorous three-day stint in season 4 created massive buzz, while Sunny Leone’s entry in season 5 transformed her career trajectory, paving her way into Bollywood.

Other international personalities who have graced the show include Nora Fatehi, Elli AvrRam, Sofia Hayat, Natasa Stankovic, Jason Shah, Claudia Ciesla, Veena Malik, Mandana Karimi, Abdu Rozik, and most recently, K-pop artist Aoora. Their presence brought both star power and controversies, adding new layers of intrigue to the show.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Details

The much-anticipated grand premiere of 'Bigg Boss 19' is scheduled for Sunday, 24 August. The episode will air at 9 PM on JioCinema and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV. Viewers will also be able to stream the reality show on JioCinema throughout the season.