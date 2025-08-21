Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMike Tyson May Enter Bigg Boss 19 As Wild-Card Contestant, Negotiations In Final Stage

Mike Tyson May Enter Bigg Boss 19 As Wild-Card Contestant, Negotiations In Final Stage

Bigg Boss 19 may see former boxing legend Mike Tyson enter the house as a wild-card contestant. Talks are in advanced stages, with his entry expected in October.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

'Bigg Boss 19', hosted by Salman Khan, is set for its grand launch this weekend, and if reports are to be believed, fans may witness an unexpected global twist. The makers are reportedly in advanced discussions with former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to join the reality show as a wild-card contestant.

Mike Tyson’s Possible Stint in Bigg Boss House

According to a report by Bombay Times, Tyson’s team and the showrunners are still finalising negotiations around his appearance and fee. If the deal materialises, the boxing icon is expected to make his entry into the Bigg Boss house in October. His stay could last for a week to 10 days.

“We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates, however, are yet to be finalised,” a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The show’s creative team feels Tyson’s participation could reignite the excitement that international celebrities once brought to the franchise. “We haven’t had international celebrities in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show’s appeal during its earlier seasons,” the source added.

International Stars Who Made Their Mark on Bigg Boss

Over the years, 'Bigg Boss' has welcomed several international names, each leaving their own impact. Pamela Anderson’s glamorous three-day stint in season 4 created massive buzz, while Sunny Leone’s entry in season 5 transformed her career trajectory, paving her way into Bollywood.

Other international personalities who have graced the show include Nora Fatehi, Elli AvrRam, Sofia Hayat, Natasa Stankovic, Jason Shah, Claudia Ciesla, Veena Malik, Mandana Karimi, Abdu Rozik, and most recently, K-pop artist Aoora. Their presence brought both star power and controversies, adding new layers of intrigue to the show.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Details

The much-anticipated grand premiere of 'Bigg Boss 19' is scheduled for Sunday, 24 August. The episode will air at 9 PM on JioCinema and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV. Viewers will also be able to stream the reality show on JioCinema throughout the season.

 

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Mike Tyson Bigg Boss 19 Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Mike Tyson India
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
S Jaishankar Meets Vladimir Putin After US Tariff Remark During Russia Visit
S Jaishankar Meets Vladimir Putin After US Tariff Remark During Russia Visit
India
Days After Putin, France's Macron Dials PM Modi To Discuss Trump Meeting In Washington, Ukraine War, Gaza
Days After Putin, France's Macron Dials PM Modi To Discuss Trump Meeting In Washington, Ukraine War, Gaza
India
Jaishankar ‘Perplexed’ By US Logic On 50% Tariffs: ‘China Biggest Buyer Of Russian Oil, EU Of LNG’ — WATCH
Jaishankar ‘Perplexed’ By US Logic On 50% Tariffs: ‘China Biggest Buyer Of Russian Oil, EU Of LNG’ — WATCH
Cities
Delhi Police Commissioner Replaced Day After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta, Satish Golcha Made Top Cop
Satish Golcha Appointed Delhi Police Chief Day After Attack On CM Rekha Gupta
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget