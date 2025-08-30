Bigg Boss 19: First ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ With Salman Khan Promises Drama And Confrontations

The 19th season of the reality show Bigg Boss has already set the stage ablaze with fights, drama, and shocking twists in its very first week. As fans eagerly await the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode airing today, host and superstar Salman Khan will be seen interacting with the contestants, addressing their actions, and setting the tone for the season ahead.

Nominated Contestants for Week 1

The housemates who face the risk of eviction in the very first week include:

Abhishek

Gaurav Khanna

Natalia Janoszek

Neelam Giri

Pranit More

Tanya Mittal

Zeishan Quadri

Farhana Bhat’s Shocking Return

One of the biggest twists of the week came with actress Farhana Bhat’s return. Initially evicted on Day 1 by housemates, she was instead sent to a secret room with special powers. Her unexpected comeback into the main house, facilitated by Gaurav Khanna without consulting others, created major rifts and heated arguments among contestants.

Food Ration Sparks Chaos

The issue of food distribution became another hot topic in the house. Housemates clashed over unequal rationing, with tensions rising further after Farhana’s re-entry decision caused divisions among them.

Captaincy Task and First Captain

The week also saw the first captaincy task of the season. Kunickaa Sadanand emerged victorious, while Baseer Ali was disqualified by Farhana and could not participate.

Theme: ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’

This year’s theme, ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’, has already brought in power plays, strategic moves, and explosive confrontations, keeping viewers hooked.

Star-Studded Contestant Lineup

This season’s contestants include celebrities and social media personalities such as Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Farhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, and Nehal.

Where to Watch

Fans can catch all the drama of Bigg Boss 19 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.