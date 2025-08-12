Bhopal Dermatologist Duped Of ₹10 Lakh In Bigg Boss ‘Backdoor Entry’ Scam

Bhopal police have uncovered a fraud case involving a dermatologist who was allegedly conned out of ₹10 lakh with false promises of a secret entry into the famed reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.

Dermatologist details scam in the name of Bigg Boss

Dr. Abhineet Gupta, proprietor of the Poison Skin Clinic in Bhopal, lodged a police complaint after falling victim to a scam orchestrated by a man named Karan Singh. The deception reportedly dates back to 2022, when Karan approached Dr. Gupta claiming to be an event director with extensive connections within the entertainment industry, including links to leading production companies.

Lured by the chance to participate in one of India’s highest-rated reality shows, Dr. Gupta transferred ₹10 lakh to Karan Singh, who guaranteed him a spot on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. However, when the official contestant roster was unveiled, Dr. Gupta’s name was notably absent.

When confronted, Karan assured him of a late entry as a wildcard contestant. Months went by with no progress, and Karan began evading Dr. Gupta’s calls and messages, repeatedly making false promises before eventually disappearing entirely. Authorities found his phone switched off, and all efforts to locate him have so far been unsuccessful.

Legal Action and investigation underway

Following this, Dr. Gupta formally reported the matter to police, who registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating. According to Aaj Tak, Karan Singh remains at large, prompting a police manhunt. Officials are also probing whether Karan has targeted other individuals seeking fame in the entertainment sector with similar scams.

In addition to the complaint in Bhopal, Dr. Gupta has filed a related report at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai, indicating the fraud may have spanned multiple cities. Senior police officers believe this was a deliberate, pre-planned con designed to exploit aspiring celebrities by leveraging Bigg Boss’s immense popularity and reputation.

About Bigg Boss 19

The upcoming Bigg Boss Season 19 is slated to premiere in late August 2025 and will feature a novel political theme called ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.’ Contestants will be divided into ruling and opposition groups, competing through ‘satta badal’ (power change) tasks. This season is set to run for a record five months, with participants given greater authority in decision-making. Episodes will first be available on JioHotstar before airing on Colors TV.