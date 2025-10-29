Arshad Warsi On Saying Yes Instantly To Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds Of Bollywood: ‘I Asked Him...'

Actor Arshad Warsi, known for his effortless comic timing and iconic characters, recently made waves with his cameo as Ghafoor in Aryan Khan’s debut series, The Bads of Bollywood***. Despite being a brief role, his portrayal of a gangster who repeatedly saves the hero has become one of the show’s most memorable moments. For Arshad, it all boils down to conviction, instinct, and trust in the filmmaker.

Saying Yes Without a Second Thought

In a candid conversation on the Figuring Out with Raj Shamani podcast, Arshad revealed that he instantly agreed when Aryan Khan approached him for the part.

“Aryan called me to do The Ba**ds of Bollywood. I didn’t even think it. He wanted me to do something, barely a day or 2 days job. I said I’m done, I’m doing it. Mujhe kuch sunne ki zaroorat nahi hai mujhe bas batado mujhe karna kya hai. He’s like ‘Sir, ek gangster ka role hai, who bails out the hero every time.’ I said, ‘done..I’m doing it!’”

A Funny Moment on Set

Recalling a humorous interaction during the shoot, Arshad shared an anecdote that gave him confidence in Aryan’s creative instincts.

“When I went for the shoot, I asked him a very simple question…I said ki, ‘jo boat aa rahi hai jisme 4 mushkande blacks hai aur yeh kaha se aa rahi hai?’ He’s like, ‘Sir yeh Somalia se aa rahi hogi.’ Jaise maine suna yeh choti se boat 4 kaalon ke saath Somalia se aa rahi hai mai samajh gaya yeh director kaisa hai. Maine kaha, done. So what I’m trying to say is that when you look at it as an actor, woh boat kahan se aa rahi hai is absolutely irrelevant.”

Admiration for Aryan Khan as a Director

Arshad was all praise for Aryan’s clarity and confidence as a first-time filmmaker.

“These are the directors that, when you know the story thoroughly, then you’re both on the same page. If you’re not, quietly listen to him,” he said, highlighting Aryan’s understanding of storytelling and direction.

Ghafoor Might Return in Season 2

Fans of Arshad’s quirky gangster avatar have reason to celebrate — Ghafoor might be back. In an older conversation with India Today, the actor confirmed that Aryan had already discussed his return for the next season.

“Aryan's already spoken about wanting me back for the second season. He's very clear; he may look a bit haphazard, but he knows what he wants. I told him, ‘You don’t need to dangle a carrot in front of me, I’ll do it for you.’”

On the Power of Cameos

Arshad also reflected on how short roles can make a big impression when done right.

“Doing small roles does work, not only for me but for anybody. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in Munna Bhai MBBS in a small role. I personally feel it doesn’t matter. Do one scene, but do it so well that as an audience I can’t get my focus off you.”

A Dream Crossover With His Iconic Characters

In his signature witty style, Arshad joked about a crossover featuring some of his most loved roles.

“Someone said you could make separate stories and add Circuit and Ghafoor together, even add someone like Babban from Dedh Ishqiya, and put Jeetu in the middle. It would be a crazy, fun ride; we’d destroy the entire industry,” he laughed.

About The Bads of Bollywood***

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* explores the darkly comic and chaotic side of fame and ambition in the Hindi film industry. The series stars Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol, with a lineup of starry cameos from Ranveer Singh, Rajkummar Rao, and Sara Ali Khan, marking a bold and unconventional directorial debut for Aryan Khan.