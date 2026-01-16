Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAre Wedding Bells Ringing For Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur This Valentine’s Day? Here's What We Know

Are Wedding Bells Ringing For Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur This Valentine’s Day? Here's What We Know

Wedding rumours swirl around Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, with reports claiming the rumoured couple may tie the knot on Valentine’s Day. However, neither actor has confirmed the speculation yet.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have once again found themselves at the centre of wedding buzz, with fresh reports suggesting that the rumoured couple may be taking the next big step in their relationship. According to a recent report, the two actors are said to be planning a quiet wedding on Valentine’s Day, February 14, this year. The Free Press Journal has claimed that the ceremony, if it happens, will be an intimate affair, limited to close friends and family members.

While the speculation has sparked excitement among fans, it’s worth noting that neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has reacted to the reports so far. The actors are yet to confirm or deny the marriage rumours, leaving the buzz firmly in the realm of speculation for now.

Are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush really dating?

Talk of a romantic relationship between Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush has been doing the rounds for months. The rumours first picked up steam in August 2025, when the two were spotted together at the premiere of Mrunal’s film Son Of Sardaar 2. Around the same time, Mrunal’s appearance at the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishq Mein also caught public attention.

Adding fuel to the chatter, fans were quick to notice that Mrunal follows Dhanush’s sisters, Dr Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram — a detail that only intensified curiosity around their bond.

Earlier, a source had told News18 Showsha, “Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts."

However, Mrunal herself had addressed the dating rumours last year, brushing them aside by stating that Dhanush is “just a good friend".

A look at Dhanush’s personal life

Dhanush was previously married to filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. After 18 years together, the couple announced their separation in 2022. They first met during the making of Dhanush’s 2003 film Kadhal Kondaen and went on to share two sons, Yatra and Linga.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Dhanush Mrunal Thakur
