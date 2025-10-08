Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Name Their Newborn Daughter Sipaara Khan

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, who welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, shared the name of their daughter on Instagram on Wednesday, introducing her as Sipaara Khan.

The proud parents posted a joint note on Instagram, writing, “Welcome baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love Shura and Arbaaz.” In the caption, Sshura added, “Alhamdulillah ❤️.”

Arbaaz was papped leaving hospital with his newborn daughter

Earlier the same day, Arbaaz was seen leaving PD Hinduja Hospital cradling his newborn daughter as he headed home, smiling at photographers outside. “Both the mom and the baby are fine. It’s an emotional moment for the whole family and they are just happy," Hindustan Times quoted its source as saying.

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura

Sshura had been admitted to the hospital on October 4, shortly after the couple hosted an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and family, including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan.

Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in a private nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at Sshura’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai. Sharing the news on Instagram, Arbaaz wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

This marks a new chapter in Arbaaz’s life as he becomes a father once again after two decades. He is already a father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.