Renowned sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar has shared a deeply personal and empowering note on social media, reflecting on her body’s journey, the battles it has fought, and the need for respect when it comes to women’s bodies and choices.

The musician’s post struck a chord with many as she celebrated her body’s resilience while calling out unsolicited comments and judgments that women often face.

A Body That Has Fought, Healed, and Survived

Shankar began her note by acknowledging that while a body may seem ordinary, it is also extraordinary because of the life it carries and the experiences it endures.

“This body has birthed two children, survived child sexual abuse and several dangerous situations with men, healed through four major surgeries, suffered through polycystic ovarian syndrome with heavy period pain and migraines from the age of eleven, made it through addiction, held me through battles with undiagnosed neurodivergence (and all its accompanying confusion, stress and exhaustion), fought and come to terms with an autoimmune disorder, and generally been a complete, badass warrior on my behalf,” she wrote.

‘My Body Is Not for Anyone Else to Judge’

Shankar went on to express gratitude and pride for everything her body has carried her through, adding that she refuses to let anyone’s casual remarks diminish her journey.

“I haven’t got to this point, after all that, only to accept any banal, pathetic comments (male) strangers feel the need to bring into my orbit. The inherent arrogance that allows one human to think they have the right to pass judgement on someone in this way is astounding,” she said.

She also highlighted how society should have evolved beyond such behavior: “In 2025 we should be so far beyond this kind of idiocy—there are bigger battles to fight, but I just couldn’t accept this.”

A Message of Solidarity

Ending her note with a message of strength and solidarity, Shankar wrote: “My body is not anyone else’s to comment on. My choices—all of them—are mine to make. To anyone else who receives these kinds of comments, either in public or in private, I see you, and I’m with you. It’s not your shame to carry, it’s theirs.”

Celebrating Strength and Self-Ownership

Anoushka Shankar’s post resonates as both a personal testimony and a universal reminder—that bodies carry untold stories of survival, healing, and triumph, and deserve nothing but respect.