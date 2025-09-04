Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAnoushka Shankar Calls Out Unsolicited Comments On Women’s Bodies In Empowering Post: 'My Body Is Not...'

Anoushka Shankar Calls Out Unsolicited Comments On Women’s Bodies In Empowering Post: 'My Body Is Not...'

Anoushka Shankar shared a powerful message about her body's resilience, highlighting its survival through trauma, childbirth, and health battles.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Renowned sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar has shared a deeply personal and empowering note on social media, reflecting on her body’s journey, the battles it has fought, and the need for respect when it comes to women’s bodies and choices.

The musician’s post struck a chord with many as she celebrated her body’s resilience while calling out unsolicited comments and judgments that women often face.

A Body That Has Fought, Healed, and Survived

Shankar began her note by acknowledging that while a body may seem ordinary, it is also extraordinary because of the life it carries and the experiences it endures.

“This body has birthed two children, survived child sexual abuse and several dangerous situations with men, healed through four major surgeries, suffered through polycystic ovarian syndrome with heavy period pain and migraines from the age of eleven, made it through addiction, held me through battles with undiagnosed neurodivergence (and all its accompanying confusion, stress and exhaustion), fought and come to terms with an autoimmune disorder, and generally been a complete, badass warrior on my behalf,” she wrote.

‘My Body Is Not for Anyone Else to Judge’

Shankar went on to express gratitude and pride for everything her body has carried her through, adding that she refuses to let anyone’s casual remarks diminish her journey.

“I haven’t got to this point, after all that, only to accept any banal, pathetic comments (male) strangers feel the need to bring into my orbit. The inherent arrogance that allows one human to think they have the right to pass judgement on someone in this way is astounding,” she said.

She also highlighted how society should have evolved beyond such behavior: “In 2025 we should be so far beyond this kind of idiocy—there are bigger battles to fight, but I just couldn’t accept this.”

A Message of Solidarity

Ending her note with a message of strength and solidarity, Shankar wrote: “My body is not anyone else’s to comment on. My choices—all of them—are mine to make. To anyone else who receives these kinds of comments, either in public or in private, I see you, and I’m with you. It’s not your shame to carry, it’s theirs.”

Celebrating Strength and Self-Ownership

Anoushka Shankar’s post resonates as both a personal testimony and a universal reminder—that bodies carry untold stories of survival, healing, and triumph, and deserve nothing but respect.

 

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anoushka Shankar Body Positivity
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Cities
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
India
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
Cities
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
Kullu Landslide: 1 Dead, Several Feared Trapped As Heavy Rain Triggers 4th Landslip In 3 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: GST Simplified: Major Restructuring Brings Relief for Middle Class | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: PM Modi’s Mother Remark Sparks Outrage: BJP vs RJD Turns Personal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Twin Brothers or Big Brother? NDA’s Seat-Sharing Tug of War in Bihar Heats Up | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Kim Jong Un Introduces Daughter to the World Stage During China Victory Parade | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Is Donald Trump Seriously Ill? Rumors, Clarifications, and the Reality Behind Viral Claims | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget