Actress Aneet Padda treated the netizens with her version of the ‘Saiyaara’ title track, and accompanying her was her father. Navdeep Padda

Aneet posted an adorable video of her jamming with her father on the 'Saiyaara' song. She was seen sitting on the floor, playing the guitar and singing the song, while her father, who was sitting behind her on a sofa, joined in after some time.

"The singing may be rusty but the love isn’t ~", she captioned the post.

Appreciating Aneet for her singing, netizens wrote in the comment section, "Tumhaari awaaz mein ek alag hi honesty hai. Chahe tum khud use rusty bolo, lekin dil se gaya hua har sur seedha dil ko touch karta hai. Tum waaqai ek bohot acchi singer ho. Aur tumhaara original song ‘MASOOM’ abhi bhi yaad hai mujhe…Aur tumhaare papa ke saath tumhari jodi dekh kar aur sun kar aur bhi zyada dil khush ho gaya."

Another one penned, "@aneetpadda_ your performance in saiyaara is going to get a lot of love and i felt that your work is highly commendable."

The third comment read, "So We had the wrong guy as Krish Kapoor this whole time"

Earlier this month, Aneet expressed her gratitude to the audience for showering “Saiyaara” with love.

Taking to her IG, Aneet wrote: “The daze is wearing off and all I want to say is that I love you. I don’t know you. But I know that I love you. All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back.”

She revealed that she’s “scared of what’s next, scared I won’t be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I’ll put it out there.”

“If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you’d forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone - then maybe that’s what I’m here for. And I’ll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I’ve got. Because I love you", Aneet concluded.

