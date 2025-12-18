Amitabh Bachchan Joins Abhishek And Aishwarya At Aaradhya’s School Annual Day. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen together on Thursday as they attended the annual day celebrations at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where their daughter Aaradhya studies. Aishwarya’s mother, Vrinda Rai, joined the family soon after their arrival, turning the evening into a warm family moment.

Amitabh, Aishwarya, Abhishek at Aaradhya's school

Clips from the event doing the rounds online showed Amitabh arriving in a crisp black suit and blazer, while Abhishek kept it relaxed in blue casual wear. Aishwarya made a graceful appearance in a black ensemble, complemented by an ornate Banarasi dupatta. The parents were briefly spotted speaking to each other outside the venue, seemingly coordinating their entry, before being joined by Vrinda Rai. Together, the family then made their way inside.

The appearance drew attention as it placed the spotlight on Aaradhya, a student at the school, and also marked one of the few recent public outings of the Bachchan family amid persistent chatter about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Abhishek Bachchan on divorce rumours

Addressing these rumours in a recent interview, Abhishek shared his thoughts on whether their daughter is affected by such speculation. He said, “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job. I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s association dates back to the early 2000s, when they worked together in films like Dhoom 2 and Guru. The two tied the knot in April 2007 and became parents to Aaradhya in 2011. Despite being constantly in the public eye, the couple has largely chosen to keep their personal life away from the spotlight, responding to rumours only on rare occasions.