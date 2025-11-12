Amitabh Bachchan Drives Himself To Visit Dharmendra After His Hospital Discharge

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on October 31 after complaining of breathlessness, has finally been discharged after more than a week of treatment. The 88-year-old star, who had been under medical supervision due to age-related health concerns, returned home on Wednesday morning, much to the relief of fans and well-wishers.

While reports earlier in the week claimed that his condition had worsened, the Deol family dismissed the rumours. At around 7:30 a.m., Dharmendra was seen leaving the hospital in an ambulance, with son Bobby Deol following close behind in his car. Since his return, friends and colleagues from the film fraternity have been dropping by his residence to check on his health.

Amitabh Bachchan drives himself to Dharmendra's home

Among those who visited was Amitabh Bachchan, who was spotted driving himself to Dharmendra’s Juhu home later in the evening. The Sholay star, known for his iconic on-screen friendship with Dharmendra as Jai to his Veeru, arrived in his BMW without any security personnel. Paparazzi gathered quickly as he pulled up, but Amitabh patiently allowed them to take pictures before heading inside. The gesture, fans noted, was reminiscent of the deep bond the two legends share off-screen as well.

Sunny Deol's team issues health update

Following his discharge, Sunny Deol’s team issued an official statement to clarify Dharmendra’s condition. The note read, “Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We request the media and public to refrain from unnecessary speculation and to respect the family’s privacy.”

The message further added, “We appreciate everyone’s good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

During Dharmendra’s hospitalisation, several big names from the industry — including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Govinda — were spotted visiting the veteran actor to extend their prayers and support.