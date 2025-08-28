Alia Bhatt Showers Love On Soni Razdan And Saba Azad’s Performances In 'Songs Of Paradise'

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is beaming with pride for her mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, who stars in the upcoming period drama Songs of Paradise. Taking to Instagram, Alia expressed her admiration not only for Razdan’s performance but also for co-star Saba Azad and the film’s director Danish Renzu.

Alia Calls Watching Her Mother “Greatest Delight”

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories, Alia wrote heartfelt words about her mother: “And my mama @sonirazdan, watching you on screen is my greatest delight. I think I'm your biggest fan, and to me you could never, ever have a single fault.”

She also praised Saba Azad for her moving performance, adding: “Songs of Paradise is a heartfelt journey of music, hardship and dreams. What a wonderful performance by @sabazad, you blended innocence with strength so beautifully in this tale of freedom.”





Praise for Director Danish Renzu

Alia extended her admiration to filmmaker Danish Renzu, writing: “@danishrenzu, this is such an authentic tale of talent and beauty, set in a time when we had no access to information the way we do today: Big congratulations to the entire cast for creating this magic on screen... Loved this film!”

About Songs of Paradise

Inspired by the life of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum, the period drama tells the story of music, resilience, and dreams set against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir. The lead character is portrayed across two time periods by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan.

The film is enriched by soulful compositions of Abhay Sopori and vocals of Masrat Un Nissa, which highlight the valley’s rich musical heritage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Directed and co-written by Danish Renzu, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo, Songs of Paradise is presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production.

The film will premiere on August 29 on Prime Video.