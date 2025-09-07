Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt Serves Island Glam In New Photoshoot, Shares BTS Fun With Team

Alia Bhatt shared a behind-the-scenes video of her latest photoshoot, showcasing fun banter with her team about her "ruined island girl" look.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt never fails to impress—be it with her on-screen performances or her ever-evolving fashion game. The Highway actress recently took to Instagram to give fans a peek into the behind-the-scenes fun of her latest photoshoot, and it was all about laughs, glam, and some candid moments with her team.

“So Ruined Island Girl” – Alia’s Fun Banter with Her Team

The video began with Alia chatting with her hairstylist, asking about his plans for her look. He explained,
“This island girl, who is always surfing, always on the beach by the sun. You have nice, thick hair, but it all got ruined because you are always on the beach.”

Alia immediately quipped, “So ruined Island girl,” leaving everyone in splits.

Moving on to her makeup look, Alia asked her makeup artist for the theme, to which he humorously responded, “unruin the island.”

The video then showed glimpses of the Jigra actress striking smouldering poses for the camera, radiating effortless boss-girl energy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Fans Can’t Stop Gushing Over Alia’s Look

Captioning the post, Alia wrote, “Island glam and team jam” along with a flower emoji.

Fans flooded the comments section with love. One user wrote, “You’ve been experimenting with hair looks lately which BTW I’m LOVING keep doing that!”

Another fan commented, “One of your best looks. We love seeing you trying new things… you looked great in this.”

A third admirer added, “Oh to see you in a movie with these aesthetic.”

Alia Remembers Rishi Kapoor on His Birth Anniversary

A day before sharing the video, Alia paid tribute to her late father-in-law, Rishi Kapoor, on his birth anniversary. She reposted a clip from Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post featuring Rishi Ji on the show Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor. The episode included family members like Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and veteran stars like Jeetendra.

Alia wrote on the video, “Always & forever. Miss you, happy birthday.”

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated film Love and War.

 

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 06:19 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt
