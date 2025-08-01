Ali Fazal Meets Pedro Pascal Mid-Sir, Fans Call It A Marvel-Mirzapur Crossover

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAli Fazal Meets Pedro Pascal Mid-Sir, Fans Call It A Marvel-Mirzapur Crossover

Actor Ali Fazal had a star-studded encounter when he ran into Hollywood star Pedro Pascal during a recent flight.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 07:56 PM (IST)

Actor Ali Fazal had a star-studded encounter when he ran into Hollywood star Pedro Pascal during a recent flight.

Fazal shared a candid selfie with Pascal, who currently headlines Marvel Studios' blockbuster movie "The Fantastic Four: First Steps", on his official Instagram page.

The photo shows the two actors smiling for the camera in what appears to be the cabin of a commercial flight.

In the caption, the 38-year-old actor posted a number of emojis and summed it up, saying, "Shhhhhh..." Fazal's post sent fans into a frenzy.

"OMG," wrote one fan in the comments section, while another posted, "My God lucky u Ali." "Oh myyyyy!! Pedro-Fazal," read a comment.

One fan posted, "Reed Richards and Guddu Bhaiya", referring to Fazal and Pascal's characters in the "Mirzapur" and "The Fantastic Four", respectively.

Fazal is no stranger to Hollywood, having appeared in a string of international projects including "Furious 7", "Victoria & Abdul" opposite Judi Dench, and Kenneth Branagh’s "Death on the Nile".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

He was most recently seen in the Hindi movie "Metro... In Dino" by filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Pascal, 50, became an international star with his role of Oberyn Martell in HBO's "Game of Thrones" and then starred in hit shows "Narcos", "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us". He has also headlined movies such as "Wonder Woman 1984", "Gladiator II" and most recently "The Materialists".

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps", which released worldwide last week, stars Pascal as Reed Richards, also known as the stretchy Mr Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm-Richards, the Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as the fiery Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the rock-skinned powerhouse Ben Grimm, also called The Thing.

Set in a sleek 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world, the movie follows the Fantastic Four as they try to thwart the planet-devouring threat of Galactus. It also stars Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal aka Silver Surfer. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 07:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ali Fazal Pedro Pascal
Read more
