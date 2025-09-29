Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again proven why she remains one of the most adored stars across the globe. The actor, who is in Paris to attend Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week, was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday, September 29. Their arrival in the city quickly became a talking point on social media, as videos and photos from outside their hotel surfaced online.

Aishwarya Rai consoles a fan

One particular video drew special attention, capturing a heartwarming moment between Aishwarya and a fan who had been waiting eagerly to meet her. As the Devdas star stepped out of her hotel with Aaradhya, the fan approached her for a photograph. While Aishwarya obliged with her signature grace, the overwhelmed admirer suddenly broke into tears.

In the clip, Aishwarya can be seen embracing the fan warmly, gently wiping her tears, and reassuring her with words of comfort. She even encouraged the emotional admirer to breathe deeply and smile before posing together for the much-anticipated photo. All the while, Aaradhya waited patiently in their car as her mother interacted with the fan.

Netizens react

The actor’s thoughtful gesture won hearts online, with fans flooding the comments section to praise her humility. “She is so sweet and caring,” wrote one user, while another added, “The most beautiful and humble person.” A third comment read, “She is so beautiful and a kind soul,” while another admirer declared, “She is the sweetest.”

For the outing, Aishwarya looked effortlessly stylish in a blue coat paired with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt. She completed her look with black heels, leaving her hair open for a classic touch. Aishwarya, who has long been the global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, is a regular at the brand’s annual showcase during Paris Fashion Week. Last year, she was joined on the runway by fellow ambassador Alia Bhatt.

On the work front

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II (2023), an epic historical drama that emerged as a box office blockbuster, grossing over ₹344 crore worldwide. The film featured an ensemble cast including Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. The actor has yet to reveal details of her next project.