Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAishwarya Rai Bachchan Comforts Emotional Fan In Paris Ahead of Fashion Week Appearance. Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Comforts Emotional Fan In Paris Ahead of Fashion Week Appearance. Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in Paris for Fashion Week with daughter Aaradhya, comforted an emotional fan with a hug and kind words, winning praise online for her warmth and humility.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again proven why she remains one of the most adored stars across the globe. The actor, who is in Paris to attend Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris at Paris Fashion Week, was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday, September 29. Their arrival in the city quickly became a talking point on social media, as videos and photos from outside their hotel surfaced online.

Aishwarya Rai consoles a fan

One particular video drew special attention, capturing a heartwarming moment between Aishwarya and a fan who had been waiting eagerly to meet her. As the Devdas star stepped out of her hotel with Aaradhya, the fan approached her for a photograph. While Aishwarya obliged with her signature grace, the overwhelmed admirer suddenly broke into tears.

In the clip, Aishwarya can be seen embracing the fan warmly, gently wiping her tears, and reassuring her with words of comfort. She even encouraged the emotional admirer to breathe deeply and smile before posing together for the much-anticipated photo. All the while, Aaradhya waited patiently in their car as her mother interacted with the fan.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 👸 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryarai_only)

Netizens react

The actor’s thoughtful gesture won hearts online, with fans flooding the comments section to praise her humility. “She is so sweet and caring,” wrote one user, while another added, “The most beautiful and humble person.” A third comment read, “She is so beautiful and a kind soul,” while another admirer declared, “She is the sweetest.”

For the outing, Aishwarya looked effortlessly stylish in a blue coat paired with matching trousers and a crisp white shirt. She completed her look with black heels, leaving her hair open for a classic touch. Aishwarya, who has long been the global brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, is a regular at the brand’s annual showcase during Paris Fashion Week. Last year, she was joined on the runway by fellow ambassador Alia Bhatt.

On the work front

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II (2023), an epic historical drama that emerged as a box office blockbuster, grossing over ₹344 crore worldwide. The film featured an ensemble cast including Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. The actor has yet to reveal details of her next project.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt, Locals Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: 2 Killed, 18 Injured As Civil Unrest Erupts Against Pakistan Govt
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cities
'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti In Maharashtra Leads To Stone Pelting, 30 Detained; CM Fadnavis Suspects 'Conspiracy'
'I Love Muhammad' Graffiti In Maharashtra Leads To Stone Pelting, 30 Detained; Fadnavis Suspects 'Conspiracy'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget