A never-before-seen video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a gorgeous red salwar suit is making waves on social media. Shared by a fan page, the clip captures the actress smiling and chatting warmly with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. Her traditional outfit, complete with jhumkas and a silver bindi, perfectly complemented Abhishek’s sleek black bandhgala.

Although the video’s exact date is unknown, fans were captivated by the couple’s candid and affectionate interaction. Comments poured in, with one admirer writing, “She is so beautiful that she can make the moon shine… just to catch a glimpse of her,” while another simply said, “Absolutely stunning.”

Karwa Chauth Rituals and Mutual Devotion

While the video’s timeline remains unclear, the couple has often shared moments from their Karwa Chauth celebrations. In a previous X post, Abhishek had playfully remarked, “#KarvaChauth, good luck ladies… And the dutiful husbands who should also be fasting with their wives! I do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya rai (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb___)

The actor has admitted that he didn’t initially follow such rituals, but now joins Aishwarya in fasting every year. This shared practice highlights the respect and equality in their marriage, turning the festival into a meaningful personal tradition.

Abhishek’s Emotional Tribute

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan publicly thanked Aishwarya during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) at Filmfare 2025 for I Want To Talk. He said, “This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I’ve practised a speech for this award. This has been a dream, and I’m just so touched and humbled. To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today."