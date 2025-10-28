Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ahead Of Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Her Dreams Of Motherhood

Rashmika Mandanna, reportedly marrying Vijay Deverakonda in February, expressed strong maternal instincts. She feels deeply protective of her future children, ready to "go to war" for them.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
As she prepares for her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda in February, Rashmika Mandanna is opening up about her dreams of motherhood and how deeply protective she already feels about her future children. In a candid chat with Gulte, the Pushpa star shared that she’s ready to “go to war” for her kids — even before becoming a mother.

Rashmika Mandanna on Being a Protective Mother

During the conversation, The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran spoke about how, as a father, he feels the need to stay alive as long as his children need him. Responding to this, Rashmika agreed wholeheartedly and revealed her strong maternal instincts.

She said, “I’m not even a mother, but I already feel…I know I’m gonna have kids, and I love that that’s going to happen. But I already feel something so strongly for these little humans that are not even born yet. I want to do everything for them. I want to keep them so safe, so protected. And if I’m supposed to get into a war, I need to be fit enough to go to war for them. I’m already thinking about that.”

On the Timeline of Rashmika’s Life

Rashmika also revealed that she has always envisioned a timeline for her life — one that prioritizes hard work in her twenties and a healthy balance between work and family in her thirties.

She explained, “I always had in mind, twenty to thirty, it’s like put your head down and keep working. Because that’s what society has put in our heads. We need to make a living, we need to have our own money. I knew that thirty to forty was always going to be a work-life balance, and I have to ensure that it happens. And forty onwards, I still haven’t thought that far.”

What’s Next for Rashmika

This year, Rashmika starred in Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa, and Thamma. Her upcoming film The Girlfriend is slated to release in theatres on November 7. She also has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa lined up next.

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged earlier this month in a private ceremony, and fans are eagerly looking forward to their February wedding.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
