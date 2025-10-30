Assam’s beloved music icon Zubeen Garg, whose voice and spirit defined an era, left behind a note that now feels like a parting gift to his fans. Written just before his departure for Singapore, the message — simple yet deeply emotional — has gone viral, moving millions who grew up with his songs.

The note, shared as part of the promotional campaign for his upcoming film Roi Roi Binale, reads in his own handwriting: “Wait, wait a little — my new film is coming. Do come and watch it. Love, Zubeen Da.”

Set to release on October 31, Roi Roi Binale will now stand as Zubeen’s final cinematic offering, turning what was meant to be a celebration into a bittersweet farewell.

A Vision Close to His Heart

Director Rajesh Bhuyan, who helmed Roi Roi Binale, revealed that Zubeen was deeply involved in the film’s promotional plans.

“On September 15, before his departure, Zubeen and I discussed how we wanted to promote the film differently from his earlier projects like Mission China and Kanchanjangha,” Bhuyan told ETV Bharat.

Honouring his wish, the team decided to release Zubeen’s handwritten note across social media — a move that has since taken the internet by storm, uniting fans in emotion and remembrance.

‘Roi Roi Binale’: A Legacy Lives On

The film is set to release across Assam and 46 other locations in India on October 31. With advance bookings already sold out, Roi Roi Binale seems destined to make history even before its release — a fitting tribute to the star’s enduring legacy.

Zubeen had shared a heartfelt promotional idea with Bhuyan, explaining,“People often come to me for autographs and to meet me, but it’s impossible to meet everyone at once. So, I want to do something that makes everyone feel my presence — I’ll leave behind my autograph and an invitation for them to watch my film.”

A Life That Echoes Beyond Music

Known for his unmatched contribution to Assamese music and Bollywood, Zubeen Garg’s passing has left a void in the Indian music world. Reports state that the singer died while swimming near an island during a yacht outing in Singapore, where he had travelled to perform at the North East India Festival.

As Roi Roi Binale readies for release, fans across the globe are holding on to Zubeen’s final words — a message that now feels like a whisper from a legend who continues to live on through his melodies.