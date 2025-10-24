Ad Legend Piyush Pandey Passes Away: FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani Lead Tributes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAd Legend Piyush Pandey Passes Away: FM Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani Lead Tributes

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey's death at 70 has sparked national mourning. Politicians, actors, and musicians are sharing tributes, highlighting his impact on Indian advertising.

By : ANI | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
The demise of advertising legend Piyush Pandey has left everyone across the nation in deep grief and shock.

Tributes have been pouring in since news of Piyush Pandey's death emerged online.

Paying her condolences, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X wrote, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it. Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations."

Politician and actor Smriti Irani remembered how Piyush Pandey "taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity."

"Piyush Pandey wasn't just an ad man — he was one of India's finest storytellers. He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile," she posted on X.

Musician Ehsaan Noorani also expressed grief over the demise of Piyush Pandey.

"Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey, the man who redefined creativity in advertising and created the most memorable campaigns," he wrote on X.

Pandey, 70, started his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), beginning as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side. With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising.

He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Piyush Pandey Piyush Pandey Death
