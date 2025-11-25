ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025: At the ABP Southern Rising Summit 2025, standup comedian and content creator Shraddha Jain, popularly known as Aiyyo Shraddha, captivated the audience with her unique blend of humour, cultural observations, and personal anecdotes. The former radio jockey discussed everything from her journey in comedy to her memorable encounter with the Prime Minister, and shared her perspective on India’s rich diversity. The session offered a mix of laughter, cultural insights, and inspirational moments, leaving the audience both entertained and thoughtful.

'North South Is ONE'

Shraddha expressed that for her, India has never been a single colour. Her school years exposed her to the rich rich diversity of the country through teachers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Bengal, and other regions. his early experience shaped her understanding that languages and cultures are beautifully intertwined.

She explained that knowing Hindi can make Bengali easier to understand, Marathi unlocks Konkani, and Kannada brings one close to Tamil and Telugu. According to her, we are all just one step away from each other, and appreciating this interconnectedness is vital for national unity.

Comedy: The New Essential In Modern India

Shraddha Jain shed light on how comedy has become an indispensable part of Indian entertainment. Quipping that after “roti, kapda, and makaan,” people now crave laughter. The comdian believes that the demand for humour is growing rapidly across the country. With mental wellness and stress relief gaining importance, stand-up comedy is no longer a mere pastime but a vital outlet for joy and connection. Shraddha explained that by drawing humour from everyday life, cultural quirks, and shared experiences, comedians can unite audiences from different regions and backgrounds.

From Engineering To Stand-Up Comedy

On how she made the leap from engineering and IT to comedy, Shraddha said, “Engineers are like Biharis, we can go anywhere for work.” She shared that her adaptability and persistence helped her navigate career changes, and jokingly added that AI could never replace her because it lacks a “Bihari mindset.”

Her journey inspires aspiring comedians to embrace risk and pursue their dreams, no matter their background.

Overcoming Pre-Show Anxiety

Shraddha opened up about the anxiety she feels before every performance, reminding herself that her audience consists of “my people” who will forgive her missteps. Her approach shows that confidence in stand-up is cultivated through empathy, understanding, and the courage to perform authentically, rather than perfectionism.

One of Shraddha’s most memorable experiences involved performing for a board of directors of a company, where no one laughed during her 30-minute set. She left without taking payment and cried all night, feeling defeated. However, the next day, one director emailed her, praising her authenticity and vulnerability, stating that she had earned her place simply by being invited. This poignant story showed the importance of perseverance, the unpredictability of comedy, and the value of believing in oneself despite initial setbacks.

Ending On A Humorous Note

Shraddha concluded her session with laughter, teasing her next performance: she promised to explore “how journalists can make you feel” in her upcoming set. This playful promise reminded everyone of the lighter side of her career, balancing inspiration with humour.

