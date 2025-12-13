Actor Abhishek Bachchan has firmly shut down rumours surrounding his marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, calling divorce speculation baseless and malicious. In a recent interview, the actor criticised those spreading false narratives and drew a clear line when it comes to his family.

Abhishek Bachchan on rumours around his life

Speaking on the Peeping Moon YouTube channel, Abhishek was asked how he reacts to such chatter. Making it clear that he does not let speculation affect him, the actor said, “I don’t know about the stories, and I don’t feel the need to address it. If you’re a celebrity, people will want to conjecture about everything, and any rubbish that they have written is false and not based on any fact whatsoever. It’s malicious and incorrect.”

On Abhishek-Aishwarya separation rumours

He went on to point out that public speculation around his relationship did not begin recently. Reflecting on the years of commentary surrounding his personal life, Abhishek said, “They have been doing this since before we got married. First, it was about when we would get married. Now we are married, so they are going to decide when we will get a divorce. It’s all rubbish. I know her truth, and she knows my truth. We always go back to a very happy and healthy family, and that’s all that matters.”

The actor also shared a strong view on the role of the media, expressing disappointment over repeated inaccuracies. “With all humility and respect to the media, I think they tend to get it wrong a lot of times. I have been brought up to believe that media is the conscience of a nation; I have heard that in my house all the time. When I pick up a newspaper, I have to believe what they have written. I understand the pressure of the job, but if you’re just worried about breaking the news first and not ratifying it, then what do you really stand for?” he said.

Abhishek on false reporting

Abhishek concluded with a clear warning against false reporting involving his loved ones. Emphasising that family is a non-negotiable boundary for him, the actor stated, “At the end of the day, you need to understand that you’re writing about another human being. It’s somebody’s kid, mother, father, or wife. If you’re going to talk about my family, then you have to deal with me because that is off-limits. This may be a strong word, but I will not tolerate any manufactured rubbish about me or my family.”