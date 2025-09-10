Abhishek Bachchan Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAbhishek Bachchan Moves Delhi HC To Protect Personality Rights

Justice Tejas Karia asked the counsel for Bachchan to answer the queries raised by the court and said the matter would be heard at 2:30 pm.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday urged the Delhi High Court to protect his publicity and personality rights, and to restrain websites and platforms from using his image, likeness, persona and fake videos, including sexually explicit material.

Advocate Pravin Anand, representing Bachchan, said the defendants are creating AI-generated videos of the actor and creating fake photos signed by him and also sexually explicit material.

Bachchan was also represented through advocates Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia and Dhruv Anand. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Delhi High COurt
