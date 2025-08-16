Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Abhishek Bachchan Bags Best Actor At IFFM 2025, Amitabh Bachchan Calls Him Family's Pride

Amitabh Bachchan has showcased his pride in his son Abhishek Bachchan, who was feted with the Best Actor for “I Want To Talk” at THE Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A proud father, Amitabh Bachchan has showcased his pride in his son Abhishek Bachchan, who was feted with the Best Actor for “I Want To Talk” at THE Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025, and said that he is the honour of their family.

Taking to the blog, Amitabh expressed: “The happiest Father in the entire Universe ..Abhishek you are the pride and honour of the family .. you fly the flag that Dada ji established , and have carried it through with valour and hard work .. consistency, never giving in and an attitude of :

“Tum mujhe jitna giraoge, main apne parishram se fir khada ho jaunga, aur, aur bhi uncha khada hounga. Samay laga lekin tumne haar nahi maani. Apne bal par duniya ko tumne dikha diya.

“(The more you try to bring me down, the more I will stand again with my hard work—stronger, taller, and higher. It took time, but you never gave up. With your own strength, you showed the whole world your worth.)”

Amitabh called his son Abhishek his greatest gift.

He wrote: “Melbourne mein tumhe sarvapratham kalakaar ghoshit kiya gaya. Isse badha uphaar ek pita ke liye nahii ho sakta! (In Melbourne, you were declared the first and finest kalakaar. For a father, there can be no greater gift than this!)”

The icon said that even though recognition for Abhishek’s talent first came from Melbourne, he is sure that one day his own country will celebrate him.

“They that have recognised your talent and creative contribution, may have been several 'ocean waters' away .. but trust me, in time our own surrounded 'water ways of oceans' shall envelope you in their surging waves ..”

Amitabh recalled how years ago when he praised his son’s performance in a film, critics mocked him for being a biased father.

“Some years ago I had flown with surging ecstasy about a masterpiece film of yours and your performance .. They that command the informative wood derived paper work, had ridiculed me and my paternal flamboyance of selfish promotion .. and sniggered at my advertised pride ...The sly and scornful laugh has been silenced by respect and admiration, applaud and admiration,” he said.

Heaping praise on his son, Amitabh concluded: “Winning is the ultimate answer to many binding ropes and chains .. !The price of victory is high , but so are the rewards .. : You Abhishek just proved that .. chup chaap rehna aur apni mauj main behna (To stay quiet and flow in your own vibe.) with all my love .. a very proud Father and family.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
