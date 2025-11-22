Aamir Khan has always spoken fondly about maintaining warm ties with his ex-wives, and he proved it once again by showing up unannounced at Reena Datta’s latest art showcase. The filmmaker-actor’s gesture left Reena touched, prompting her to share the moment on social media.

Reena Datta shares photos, thanks Aamir for "continuous support”

Reena took to her social media handle on Friday to post a series of photos featuring Aamir at her exhibition. The pictures show the actor browsing through her artwork, interacting with visitors and offering his encouragement. Aamir opted for a simple yet elegant look in a green kurta and black Nehru jacket.

Sharing the images, Reena wrote, “When your ex surprises you and appears for your exhibition 🙂 Thank you Aamir for your continuous support in my art journey 💕 #dropletsofpaint #chitrasutraartacademy Drop by to see our works @ Nehru Centre Art Gallery, 18th to 24th Nov 2025.”

Netizens react

Fans quickly flooded the comments with affection, calling the gesture “so sweet,” “cute,” and praising Reena’s work as well.

Aamir & Reena's relationship

Aamir and Reena’s story goes back to their teenage years, long before Bollywood fame entered his life. The two were neighbours who often exchanged shy glances from their windows. Aamir was smitten early on and pursued Reena persistently. Though she initially declined, she eventually agreed, and the couple married quietly.

Their marriage lasted 16 years, during which they welcomed two children—Junaid Khan, now an actor, and Ira Khan, who prefers a life away from showbiz.

In a conversation with Lallantop, Aamir openly discussed the emotional turmoil that followed their separation. He said, “When Reena and I separated, I drank an entire bottle of alcohol that same night. For the next year and a half, I drank every day. I couldn’t sleep. I would just pass out from the alcohol. I was trying to kill myself.”

After their divorce, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son, Azad. They separated in 2021 but continue to co-parent. Earlier this year, the actor made headlines after revealing that he had rekindled a connection with his current girlfriend, Gauri Spratt—someone he first met 25 years ago.