Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Tells Paparazzi To Back Off During Bandra Outing

HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Tells Paparazzi To Back Off During Bandra Outing

Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt snaps at paparazzi during a Bandra walk, telling them to leave her alone amid social media buzz.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 01:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gauri Spratt, girlfriend of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, was recently spotted in Bandra for a casual walk. However, the stroll turned tense as paparazzi followed her, prompting a sharp response.

Tense Bandra outing for Gauri Spratt

“Arrey, leave me alone naa, I am just going for a walk,” Gauri said firmly, before continuing her walk. The interaction was captured on video and has sparked discussions on social media about celebrity privacy.

Gauri kept it simple yet chic, wearing a white t-shirt, cargo-style pants, and white sneakers, accessorized with a light-colored crossbody bag. Her hair was tied back in a neat ponytail, letting her calm composure stand out despite the attention. Fans shared mixed reactions online, some questioning why photographers were targeting her.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

“Who wants to see her while she is going on a walk? Are these cameramen crazy?” one fan commented, while another added, “Why paps going behind her, she’s not an actor, only Amir’s GF—so what big deal.”

Gauri and Aamir Khan’s relationship

Aamir publicly introduced Gauri as his girlfriend during his 60th birthday celebration. The couple had initially met 25 years ago, lost touch, and reconnected recently. Aamir described his relationship as a search for “peace.”

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, he reflected on marriage today compared to his past:
 “Aaj jab main dekhta hoon mujhe lagta hai yaar, 'Aaj ki date mein main agar kisiso miloon, 4 mahine mein shaadi ka decision le sakta hoon'? Nahi. Zindagi bhar iske saath guzaarna hai,” he said.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta (1986–2002) and filmmaker Kiran Rao (2005–2021). He has three children—Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, and Azad (via surrogacy)—and remains cordial with both families.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan
