Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At Critics Over Sardaarji 3 And Pahalgam Attack

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has spoken out after weeks of silence on the controversies surrounding his film Sardaarji 3, the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and the India-Pakistan cricket face-off. The star clarified his position during his Malaysia concert, where he also expressed solidarity with victims of the tragedy.

‘My Film Was Shot Before the Attack’

Diljit reminded fans that his movie was completed months before the incident that claimed 26 lives. “When my film Sardaarji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played,” he explained. The singer stressed that while his project had no link to the attack, he continues to pray for justice for the victims.

Speaking in Punjabi, Diljit condemned terrorism and said, “After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment.” The remarks came amid heightened tensions that later saw India carry out Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.

Slams Media Label of ‘Anti-National’

The singer also addressed criticism against him in the press. “The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation,” he said, saluting the national flag during his performance.

Explaining his silence, Diljit told fans, “I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak… Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I have learned that from life.”

Casting Row Over Hania Aamir

Earlier this year, Diljit was criticised for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaarji 3. The film, released overseas on June 27, also starred Neeru Bajwa, Gulshan Grover, and Sapna Pabbi. The controversy intensified after the attack as Indian authorities banned several Pakistani artists on social media.