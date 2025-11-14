Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Entertainment

'Aahhhhaaa': Salman Khan Shares Fun Stretching Snap Ahead Of Doha Da-Bangg Show

Salman Khan is in Qatar for his Da-Bangg tour, sharing a funny backstage stretching photo on Instagram. He arrived with heavy security, sporting a moustache for his upcoming film.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood icon Salman Khan is currently in Qatar for his much-awaited Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded show in Doha, and he’s already treating fans to fun glimpses from behind the scenes.

A Fun Backstage Moment Shared on Instagram

Before setting the stage on fire with his trademark energy, Salman delighted his followers by sharing a humorous backstage picture on Instagram. In the photo, the Sultan star is seen getting his leg stretched, dressed casually in a grey T-shirt and black denim, with his leg placed on a crew member’s shoulders. The actor captioned the image with a comical “Aahhhhaaa”.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Arrival in Qatar Amid Tight Security

Salman landed in Qatar on Thursday for the Doha leg of his Da-Bangg tour, surrounded by heavy security. His trusted security chief, Shera, accompanied him. At the airport, Salman sported cream pants, a light thistle T-shirt, a jacket, and a cap. He also wore a moustache for his role in the upcoming war drama The Battle of Galwan.

Star-Studded Line-Up for Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded

Joining Salman on the tour are actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia, who were spotted leaving Mumbai for Doha. The show will also feature electrifying performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Stebin Ben, Sunil Grover, Prabhu Deva, and Maniesh Paul. Scripted and directed by Sohail Khan Entertainment and JA Events, the event promises high-octane entertainment.

Show Details and Salman’s Announcement

Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is scheduled for November 14 at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha. While announcing the tour earlier, Salman posted, “Qatar, get ready for Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded on 14th November 2025 (sic).”

Salman’s Packed Schedule

Balancing multiple commitments, Salman is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 19 while simultaneously shooting for The Battle of Galwan. Amid his hectic calendar, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor also recently paid a visit to veteran actor Dharmendra at a hospital in South Mumbai.

 

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Da-bangg Tour
