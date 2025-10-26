Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster

Amid the Bihar Assembly election, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav has made a big revelation, saying he will never return to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In an exclusive interview with ABP News, he also spoke openly about the ongoing family rift.

When asked who removed him from the party and the family, Tej Pratap, without naming anyone, blamed certain “Jaichands” for conspiring against him. “It wasn’t Lalu ji who removed me, but those Jaichands who forced his hand, just as Lord Ram was sent into exile under Kaikeyi’s pressure,” he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav On Family Dispute

Responding to whether he was referring to Sanjay Yadav as the “Jaichand,” Tej Pratap said, “Jaichand is a very poisonous serpent. I don’t want to take his name, or he’ll come alive again. Everyone realised another Lalu was emerging, so they decided to cut me off.”

He added that Tejashwi should have shown better judgment instead of listening to others. “If a brother insults you, what will outsiders do? I wanted us to stay united. But power and money are corrupting forces; a king becomes blind, mute, and deaf,” he remarked.

‘I'd Rather Die Than Return To RJD’

On being asked about a possible return to RJD, Tej Pratap said, “Our paths are now separate. I have taken an oath on the Geeta, I would rather die than go back to the RJD. Once my mind is made up, it’s final.” He clarified that he holds no personal grudge against his family but claimed that “some people are trying to create friction.”

On Tejashwi’s CM Ambition

Speaking on his brother’s repeated claims to be the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tej Pratap said, “He has declared himself CM, that’s greed. One should not be so obsessed with power that you say, ‘Only I will be CM.’ The public can see who is hungry for the chair and who truly cares for them.”

Tej Pratap also accused sections of the RJD of trying to defeat him in Mahua. "If they try to defeat me there, we’ll ensure their loss in Raghopur,” he warned.