Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster

Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster

When asked who removed him from the party and the family, Tej Pratap, without naming anyone, blamed certain “Jaichands” for conspiring against him.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid the Bihar Assembly election, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav has made a big revelation, saying he will never return to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In an exclusive interview with ABP News, he also spoke openly about the ongoing family rift.

When asked who removed him from the party and the family, Tej Pratap, without naming anyone, blamed certain “Jaichands” for conspiring against him. “It wasn’t Lalu ji who removed me, but those Jaichands who forced his hand, just as Lord Ram was sent into exile under Kaikeyi’s pressure,” he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav On Family Dispute

Responding to whether he was referring to Sanjay Yadav as the “Jaichand,” Tej Pratap said, “Jaichand is a very poisonous serpent. I don’t want to take his name, or he’ll come alive again. Everyone realised another Lalu was emerging, so they decided to cut me off.”

He added that Tejashwi should have shown better judgment instead of listening to others. “If a brother insults you, what will outsiders do? I wanted us to stay united. But power and money are corrupting forces; a king becomes blind, mute, and deaf,” he remarked.

‘I'd Rather Die Than Return To RJD’

On being asked about a possible return to RJD, Tej Pratap said, “Our paths are now separate. I have taken an oath on the Geeta, I would rather die than go back to the RJD. Once my mind is made up, it’s final.” He clarified that he holds no personal grudge against his family but claimed that “some people are trying to create friction.”

On Tejashwi’s CM Ambition

Speaking on his brother’s repeated claims to be the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tej Pratap said, “He has declared himself CM, that’s greed. One should not be so obsessed with power that you say, ‘Only I will be CM.’ The public can see who is hungry for the chair and who truly cares for them.”

Tej Pratap also accused sections of the RJD of trying to defeat him in Mahua. "If they try to defeat me there, we’ll ensure their loss in Raghopur,” he warned.

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Polls RJD
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Pension, Insurance & Loans For Bihar’s Panchayat Workers Ahead Of Polls
Tejashwi Yadav Pledges Pension, Insurance & Loans For Bihar’s Panchayat Workers Ahead Of Polls
Cities
Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping Doctor, Who Died By Suicide, Arrested
Maharashtra Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping Doctor, Who Died By Suicide, Arrested
World
Trump Raises Tariffs On Canada By 10%, Slams Ontario Ad During World Series
Trump Raises Tariffs On Canada By 10%, Slams Ontario Ad During World Series
Entertainment
Satish Shah Underwent Kidney Transplant To Care For Wife Battling Alzheimer’s, Reveals Sachin Pilgaonkar
Satish Shah Underwent Kidney Transplant To Care For Wife, Reveals Sachin Pilgaonkar
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget