Who Was Dularchand Yadav? Ex-Lalu Aide Shot Dead In Mokama; Grandson Accuses Anant Singh

The murder of Dularchand Yadav on October 30 in Bihar’s Mokama Assembly constituency has heightened political tensions in the region amid an already heated election campaign. Yadav, a well-known local figure and a supporter of Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, was shot dead during a violent confrontation between rival groups while campaigning.

Once a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Dularchand was a significant political influencer in the Mokama Tal area, especially during the 1990s when the RJD was at its peak. Known for his organizational strength at the grassroots level, he was instrumental in mobilizing local support for the party. In recent months, however, he had switched allegiance to Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, actively campaigning for Priyadarshi and even lending his voice to a campaign song.

However, his killing has now triggered a political storm, with his family directly accusing JDU candidate and former Mokama MLA Anant Singh of involvement in the murder. An FIR has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Tejashwi Yadav On Dularchand Yadav's Murder

On Jan Suraaj worker Dularchand Yadav being shot dead in Mokama, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, as per ANI, "There's no need for violence during elections... We've never been in favour of violence. The code of conduct is in place right now. It's election time, yet some people are roaming around with guns and bullets. People roaming around with guns and bullets, and you'll see the Prime Minister talking about things from 30 years ago. What happened 30 minutes ago?... Dularchand Yadav was murdered in Mokama."