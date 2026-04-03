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HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections: EC Publishes 8th Supplementary List, Disposes 52 Lakh Cases

West Bengal Elections: EC Publishes 8th Supplementary List, Disposes 52 Lakh Cases

EC has processed 5.2 million of 6 million voter roll adjudications in West Bengal and expects to finish the remaining 800,000 by April 7th, complying with court orders before the April 23rd elections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 10:41 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) The EC published the eighth supplementary list and said it has disposed of around 52 lakh cases under adjudication in West Bengal, expressing hope that the process would be completed within the next few days in line with directions of the Calcutta High Court.

Verification and disposal of about 52 lakh cases, which were under adjudication, have been completed till Thursday evening. Work for the remaining nearly 8 lakh applicants is in progress and is expected to be completed within the next four days, an EC official said.

Officials expressed confidence that, if the current pace is maintained, the entire adjudication process will be completed by April 7.

Over 60 lakh names were under scrutiny after the final draft electoral rolls were published.

The adjudication is being carried out by judicial officers in compliance with the Supreme Court directions.

The exercise assumes significance as the first phase of elections in the state is scheduled for April 23, while the last date for filing nominations for the first phase is April 6. The verification process needs to be completed before the rolls are frozen.

The poll official said the issue of security for judicial officers engaged in the verification process has gained added importance following the incident in Malda's Kaliachak, where they were gheraoed on Wednesday night.

"In view of the incident, adequate steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of judicial officers deployed for voter verification," a source said.

Meanwhile, those whose names do not appear in the supplementary list will now have to approach tribunals for redressal. However, uncertainty remains over when the tribunals will begin functioning. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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