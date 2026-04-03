'There Is No Opposition': Stalin’s Son-in-Law Sabareesan Confident Of DMK Win In TN Polls

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 (ANI): V Sabareesan, son-in-law of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has expressed strong confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will win the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, he stated that the party is committed to fulfilling all promises outlined in its manifesto and claimed there is effectively no opposition in the state. He also dismissed any impact from the new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), asserting that DMK remains firmly positioned for victory.

Sabareesan highlighted the government's ongoing welfare schemes as a key reason for their confidence, describing the party's prospects as "very bright" and assuring that all manifesto commitments--including initiatives like the ₹8,000 coupon scheme--will be implemented.

"We have schemes being delivered, so we are very confident; there is no opposition. No, there is no effect here. Because he (Vijay) is contesting in two constituencies. It shows the confidence of the leader," he said.



"We have schemes, we have confidence, there is no problem. Thank you. It is excellent. It will be delivered. Even the 8000 Coupon. Very bright, it is very bright. We are very confident," Sabareesan said.



This was followed by Sabareesan, who took part in a meeting in Chennai to show support for Karthik Mohan, the DMK candidate from Villivakkam. He was joined by his daughter, Senthamarai, at the event. The meeting was held at a private marriage hall in SIDCO Nagar, in the Villivakkam area, and was attended by presidents and members of several local welfare associations, who extended their backing to the candidate.



Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK East District Secretary, PK Sekar Babu, was also present, further strengthening the party's presence in the constituency. Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin unveiled what the party termed a "Superstar Manifesto" ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, triggering a sharp political face-off with the opposition AIADMK and BJP, who dismissed the document as a "copy-paste" exercise and accused the ruling party of indulging in "sticker politics," even as DMK leaders defended it as a comprehensive, people-driven roadmap anchored in the Dravidian model.



From the second paragraph onward, the manifesto details reflect a wide-ranging welfare and development agenda, structured around six pillars: women, family, youth, farmers, infrastructure, and governance. Positioned as a "game-changing plan," Stalin emphasised "smart economic multipliers" and "choice-based governance," asserting that the document builds on Tamil Nadu's welfare legacy while offering expanded benefits across sectors.



At the centre of the manifesto is the Illathu Arasi scheme, under which eligible women who do not pay income tax will receive Rs 8,000 to purchase household appliances such as washing machines, grinders, televisions, or microwaves. Stalin said the initiative empowers women while boosting local economies through neighbourhood retail.



Earlier on Wednesday, a survey by the agency Lok Poll has projected that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance led by incumbent CM MK Stalin will retain power in Tamil Nadu, securing 181-189 seats with a 40.1 per cent vote share in the forthcoming Assembly elections.



Sharing the findings on X, Lok Poll wrote: "The most wanted Tamil Nadu Survey is Out. Here's the vote share & seat projection from our mega ground survey: DMK+ --- 181-189 | 40.1%, ADMK+ -- 38-42 | 29%, TVK -- 8-10 | 23.9%, NTK -- 00 | 4.9%, Others 00 | 2.1%."

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on April 23, 2026, to elect all 234 members, with counting of votes set for May 4.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)