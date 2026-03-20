West Bengal Election: RG Kar Victim's Mother May Contest On BJP Ticket From Panihati

Kolkata, Mar 19 (PTI) The mother of RG Kar victim on Thursday said she wants to contest the West Bengal Assembly election as a BJP candidate, asserting that she aims to take the political route to remove the TMC government.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased doctor's mother said she is likely to be fielded from Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas, and her name may feature in the third list of candidates that the BJP is expected to release soon.

The victim's mother said she had earlier received an offer from the BJP but was not mentally prepared at that time.

"I had received an offer from the BJP long back, but I was not mentally ready then. Yesterday, I decided to accept it and contest because I want to end the rule of the home minister," she said, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the home portfolio.

She alleged that the state government had tried to obstruct the investigation and the justice process in her daughter's case.

"I am entering politics to ensure justice for my daughter and to remove this government from power," she said.

Responding to the development, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said, "It is up to the family to decide what they wish to do." "Neither the BJP nor the TMC have any intention to find out the real truth about the heinous crime against the woman medic intern at her own workplace run by the state government," he said.

"All evidence were destroyed by the TMC government. There was also an attempt to cremate the victim's body in a hurry, which was foiled by CPI(M) and DYFI members. Similarly, in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, the body of the Hathras victim was similarly disposed of so that the real conspirators were not brought to book," he added.

"I understand the parents are helpless. We had never asked the family to support CPI(M). Our comrades, as well as hundreds of our supporters, had hit the streets demanding justice for our daughter-sister and unravelling the institutional corruption which was responsible for her death. We stand by our demand to punish the conspirators," Salim said.

Reminding the grief-stricken parents moved the Supreme Court to seek justice for their daughter, he said, "Our lawyers had fought the case in court, but they did not have trust in our lawyer. Perhaps they thought being with the BJP would help them in getting legal help to secure justice for the hapless woman. We don't have any conflict of interest." The rape-murder of the 31-year-old doctor inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024 had triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests by doctors and civil society groups across the state.

The case became a major political flashpoint in the state, with the BJP accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of shielding those responsible, while the TMC rejected the allegations and said the law would take its course.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)