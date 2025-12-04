Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025West Bengal Voter Verification: EC Flags Errors As Enumeration Returns Drop Sharply

West Bengal Voter Verification: EC Flags Errors As Enumeration Returns Drop Sharply

EC flags major discrepancies in West Bengal voter data as verified polling stations drop from 2,208 to just 29.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Election Commission (EC) in West Bengal has detected serious inconsistencies in voter verification data, which erupted controversies across the state. This has also intensified the political battle between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

The issue came to light when EC statistics initially showed that 2,208 polling stations had returned 100% filled-in voter enumeration forms, with no dead, transferred or duplicate voters recorded. South 24 Parganas topped the list, raising immediate concerns about the authenticity of the data. The EC quickly sought detailed reports from district magistrates within 24 hours.

Numbers Saw Correction Trend 

Following the scrutiny, the numbers saw a dramatic correction. On Tuesday, the figure dropped from 2,208 to 480 polling stations, and by Wednesday it had plunged further to just 29. The steep decline has raised questions about how such a large discrepancy occurred in the first place.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged systematic manipulation of data by the state administration, saying the episode had “exposed large-scale tampering.” He demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the BLOs and EROs responsible.

Responding to the allegations, TMC spokesperson Tanmay Ghosh accused the Election Commission of mismanagement. He said the SIR process had been “unplanned and conducted under pressure,” adding that it was the EC’s responsibility to ensure accurate voter lists.

Flagged Polling Booths Now Under EC’s Close Monitoring

The EC has placed all polling stations involved under close watch. According to officials, the enumeration forms from these booths will now undergo multiple layers of verification to determine the cause of the inconsistencies.

The incident has deepened the ongoing political confrontation in the state, raising fresh concerns about transparency and accountability in voter list management.

Also read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Voter Data WEst Bengal SIR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
News
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Cities
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget