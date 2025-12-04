Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Amid Fog, Cold Winds, And Winter Pollution Surge

Delhi records hazardous air for the fourth day as winter fog, low winds, and dropping temperatures worsen pollution across the city and NCR.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi’s air pollution continues to reach alarming levels, showing no signs of relief. On the morning of Thursday, December 4, the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 335, placing it firmly in the “hazardous” category. This marks the fourth consecutive day of severely poor air, raising serious public health concerns. Experts at the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) warn that conditions may deteriorate further over the coming days.

AQI Soars Across the City

In the past week, Delhi’s pollution has fluctuated at dangerously high levels. On Tuesday, several areas recorded an AQI of 372, while Wednesday saw readings at 342. Notably, Nehru Nagar hit 378 on Tuesday, making it one of the city’s most polluted neighbourhoods.

Other parts of Delhi, including RK Puram, Burari, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Bawana, Vivek Vihar, Alipur, Shadipur, and North Campus, remained in the “very poor” category, signalling the persistence of toxic air in both residential and commercial zones.

Fog, Low Wind Speeds to Worsen Pollution

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s air is expected to remain “very poor” over the next few days. Meteorological factors such as night-time fog and low daytime wind speeds are likely to trap pollutants close to the ground, exacerbating health risks.

Vehicle emissions continue to be a significant contributor, accounting for 16% of pollution on Wednesday and expected to remain around 14.3% on Thursday. Current AQI readings in major NCR cities include:

  • Delhi: 278
  • Noida: 268
  • Ghaziabad: 313
  • Gurugram: 276
  • Greater Noida: 274

Cold Snap Intensifies Health Risks

Adding to the discomfort, December has brought unseasonably cold temperatures to Delhi-NCR. Wednesday, December 3, was recorded as the coldest day of the month so far, with a maximum temperature of 23.7°C (1.6°C below normal) and a minimum of 5.1°C (4°C below normal).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate fog on Thursday, with temperatures ranging from 6°C in the morning to 23°C during the day. Senior IMD scientists have warned that a severe winter spell is approaching. Night-time temperatures could plummet further, while cold daytime winds are expected to make conditions even more challenging.

Minimum temperatures across the NCR are forecasted as:

  • Delhi: 5°C
  • Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Greater Noida: around 8°C

Daytime highs are likely to remain around 22°C, suggesting that the next 48 hours will be particularly harsh, combining extreme pollution with biting cold.

What This Means for Residents

With AQI in the hazardous range and temperatures dropping, experts urge residents to limit outdoor activity, wear masks when venturing outside, and monitor air quality updates closely. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, are at highest risk from this toxic combination of cold and pollution.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Delhi Smog Delhi Air Pollution Hazardous Air Quality Delhi AQI NCR Pollution Winter Fog Delhi
