Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionWest Bengal: Counting Underway For Falta Assembly Repoll Amid Tight Security

West Bengal: Counting Underway For Falta Assembly Repoll Amid Tight Security

The Election Commission had ordered fresh polling in all 285 booths following allegations of EVM tampering and irregularities during the April 29 election.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 May 2026 09:52 AM (IST)

Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) Counting of votes for the repoll to the Falta Assembly constituency in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday, amid tight security, an Election Commission official said.

The repoll in all 285 booths of the constituency was conducted on May 21 after voting in the seat in South 24 Parganas district in the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 29 was countermanded following allegations of EVM tampering and irregularities.

"The counting is progressing peacefully. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre," a poll panel official said.

The repoll saw more than 87 per cent of the 2.36 lakh electors turning up to vote. The Election Commission had doubled security arrangements for the repoll, deploying around 35 companies of central forces across the constituency to ensure the smooth conduct of voting.

Although officially six candidates are in the fray for the seat, Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, a couple of days before the repoll, announced that he would not contest, a decision the party described as his personal.

Tension ran high in the constituency since the April 29 polling, when complaints emerged from multiple booths alleging that perfume-like substances and adhesive tapes had been applied to EVMs.

Subsequent scrutiny also revealed alleged attempts to tamper with footage captured by web cameras installed at several polling stations, raising questions over the role of booth-level officers, presiding officers, polling personnel and election observers.

Following the findings, the EC had ordered repolling in all booths. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 24 May 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Falta WEst Bengal Falta Repoll
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
West Bengal: Counting Underway For Falta Assembly Repoll Amid Tight Security
West Bengal: Counting Underway For Falta Assembly Repoll Amid Tight Security
Election
Falta Repoll Begins Under Massive Security Cover; TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Opts Out
Falta Repoll Begins Under Massive Security Cover; TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Opts Out
Election
SC Extends Deadline For Bengaluru Civic Polls Till August 31
SC Extends Deadline For Bengaluru Civic Polls Till August 31
Election
Mamata Banerjee Predicts Fall Of BJP Govt In Delhi After Bengal Setback: ‘BJP Will Be Removed From Centre’
Mamata Banerjee Predicts Fall Of BJP Govt In Delhi After Bengal Setback: ‘BJP Will Be Removed From Centre’
Advertisement

Videos

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Heatwave Grips Bihar and North India, Heat Alert Issued in 14 Districts
BREAKING NEWS: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government over electricity crisis
Breaking: Ajay Rai Claims Viral Abusive Video Against PM Modi is AI-Generated
BREAKING NEWS: Marco Rubio lands in Delhi for high-level diplomatic visit
BREAKING NEWS: High Court orders second postmortem in Twisha Sharma case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget