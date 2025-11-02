Watch: Rahul Gandhi Jumps Into Pond In Bihar, Catches Fish During Campaign Trail

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a moment on the campaign trail in poll-bound Bihar, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen jumping into a pond in Begusarai to join locals in a traditional fish-catching activity. The Congress leader, who is campaigning for the Mahagathbandhan alliance, was accompanied by Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and the alliance’s Deputy Chief Minister face, Mukesh Sahani, along with Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others. The event drew crowds and social media attention, with Gandhi engaging directly with the fishing community in the region.

#WATCH | Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi jumped into a pond and participated in a traditional process of catching fish in Begusarai.



VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, and others also present. pic.twitter.com/yNPcx2C3bn — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Dressed in a white T-shirt and cargo trousers, Gandhi waded into the pond alongside Sahani, who demonstrated the traditional process of catching fish. Videos from the event, shared by the Congress on its official social media handles, showed the Lok Sabha LoP interacting with fishermen and attempting to catch fish himself.

The event took place in Begusarai, one of Bihar’s politically important districts, where Gandhi has been campaigning as part of the INDIA bloc’s outreach to rural and marginalised groups.