Priyanka Gandhi Flags Delhi's 'Awful Situation' To PM Modi, CM Gupta, Urges To Clear 'Filthy Smog'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was shocked by the "awful situation" in Delhi due to its worsening air quality after returning from poll-bound Bihar.

Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday made a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to take immediate steps to tackle the “filthy smog” enveloping Delhi amid worsening air pollution in the city.

Sharing her concern on X, Priyanka Gandhi said returning to Delhi after visits to Wayanad and Bachwara in Bihar was a shocking experience. “The pollution enveloping this city is like a grey shroud thrown over it,” she wrote, expressing dismay at the state of the city’s air.

She emphasised that the growing menace of air pollution demanded a united response. “It’s really about time all of us get together regardless of our political compulsions and do something about it. The central and state governments need to act immediately; we will all support and cooperate with whatever actions they choose to take to mitigate this awful situation,” the Congress general secretary added.

Gandhi Calls For Urgent Government Intervention

Priyanka Gandhi noted that year after year, residents of Delhi suffer through this toxic haze with little relief and urged top authorities to implement immediate measures.

“Those who suffer from respiratory issues, children who commute to school every day, and senior citizens especially need urgent intervention to clear the filthy smog we are all breathing,” she said.

Delhi’s Air Quality Plummets

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category on Sunday, as stagnant winds slowed down the dispersion of pollutants. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 386 in the morning, a sharp spike from 303 a day earlier.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) reported that wind speeds had dropped below 8 kmph from the northwest late Saturday, exacerbating pollutant build-up across the region.

Multiple Areas Record ‘Severe’ Pollution Levels

Seventeen monitoring stations reported “severe” air quality, with AQI readings soaring above 400. Wazirpur registered the highest level at 439, while twenty other stations recorded “very poor” air quality with readings above 300, according to data from the CPCB’s Sameer app.

As per the CPCB’s classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good,” 51 to 100 “satisfactory,” 101 to 200 “moderate,” 201 to 300 “poor,” 301 to 400 “very poor,” and 401 to 500 “severe.” 

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
