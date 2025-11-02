Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, accusing the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress of internal rift and of disrespecting Hindu traditions, as campaigning intensified ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

Addressing a rally in Arrah, PM Modi alleged that the Congress never wanted an RJD leader to be declared the Chief Ministerial face of the alliance, but was forced into submission.

"Congress never wanted an RJD candidate to be declared the Chief Ministerial face. But RJD snatched the Chief Ministerial post by pointing a gun at Congress, ensuring that its candidate would be the Chief Ministerial face... There is a huge conflict between the RJD and the Congress. Congress's demands were not taken into account in the manifesto... There is so much hatred between them before the elections, and after the elections, they will turn on each other. They cannot be trusted," the Prime Minister said.

Taking aim at the Opposition’s stance on religious events, PM Modi accused the RJD-Congress leaders of insulting the Hindu faith and festivals. 

“The leaders of RJD-Congress are experts in disrespecting our faith. RJD leaders called the Prayag Kumbh Mela ‘faltu’, while a Congress naamdar said that ‘Chhath Maha Parv’ is a drama,” PM Modi said.

“Bihar will never forgive those who disrespect our faith. A very harsh punishment should be given to those who disrespect our faith so that no one again dares to disrespect 'Chhath Maha Parv'," he added.

Urging voters to ensure a decisive mandate for the NDA, the Prime Minister appealed to residents of Bhojpur to vote in full strength.

"We must not let Bihar’s pace slow down now. This time, in every seat and every booth of Bhojpur, we must ensure victory for all NDA candidates. Many of our brothers and sisters have returned home in large numbers for Chhath Puja. I appeal to them, if your name is on the voter list, please cast your vote before returning. And remember the saying, 'Pehle Matdaan, Phir Jalpaan'," he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come as the first phase of polling for Bihar’s 243-member Assembly draws near, with both alliances ramping up campaign efforts across the state.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Nov 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
